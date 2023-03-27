Behind-the-scenes: A glimpse of ‘Money cake’ for Blackpink Lisa’s 26th birthday

A fan account released a video showing the look of its “money cake” gifted to a member of Blackpink who celebrated her birthday during the group’s concert weekend in the Philippines.

Lisa Manoban or Lisa turned 26 on Monday, March 27. Her birthday is a day after the group held their nearly sold-out two-day concert “Born Pink in Manila” at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

On their second show last Sunday, Blackpink’s fans, collectively called BLINKs surprised Lisa and the rest of the members Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé with a huge birthday cake on stage.

During pre-show on both days, plane banners that greet the award-winning soloist Lisa were also spotted in the sky above the arena.

One of the banners read: “[The] Philippines welcomes the great Lalisa.”

These gifts and initiatives were pulled off by Lisa’s fans, collectively called Lilies, in what they called “Project Sinag Tala.”

They were facilitated by two groups under the social media handle @TeamLisaPH and @LISANATIONS_.

In a post on March 26, Team Lisa PH uploaded a video that showed the multi-layer “money cake” before it was given to Lisa onstage.

The group explained that it was supposed to have a “pull here” sign that contained pictures and details about their charity projects in the past years under Lisa’s name.

Instead of cash, fans used fake money bills with featured photos and artworks. This gesture was deemed apt as it is in line with Lisa’s single titled, “Money.”

“Our cake for Lisa was supposed to have a ‘PULL HERE’ SIGN at the film layer. Outside the film are pictures and details of our charity projects named after Lisa over the years (especially highlighting building a solar-powered Aeta Learning Center under her name) while the inside (the one to be pulled) contains fake MONEY bills of L-family, cute artworks, funny edits, and many more that will make Lisa smile/laugh when she sees them,” the tweet reads.

“Unfortunately, the management removed the ‘pull here’ sign from the cake when it was brought on stage so Lisa was not able to pull what’s inside,” the tweet added.

In a separate post, Team Lisa PH also expressed joy and relief that nearly all their fan projects, both big and small, were accomplished and gifted to the Thai rapper.

“All success we are crying especially seeing Lisa’s reaction. Thank you so much everyone!” the tweet reads.

On Instagram, Lisa later expressed gratitude to all the Filipino BLINKs who celebrated her birthday with her group during their concert.

The multi-layered money cake was also included in the pictures Lisa uploaded.

“Such crazy energy here in Manila! So happy I got to celebrate my pre-birthday together with my BLINKS!” she said.

Lisa debuted as a soloist with her mini album “Lalisa.” It won her several awards, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best in K-pop.