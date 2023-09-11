Spotify offers online ticket giveaway ahead of BLACKPINK’s world tour finale

Filipino fans of a Korean girl group who failed to snag tickets for their upcoming concert series finale can still watch them at home for free.

BLACKPINK will return to Seoul, Korea to close their nearly year-long “Born Pink” World Tour on September 16 and 17. This will also be live-streamed via the Weverse platform for their fans around the globe, collectively called Blinks.

“Born Pink” is also the title of their latest studio album.

Ahead of this much-anticipated event, Filipino fans are offered an opportunity to win online Weverse tickets from Spotify, a leading streaming platform.

This is part of Spotify’s campaign to celebrate BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink” era with their premium listeners in the Philippines.

The app also rolled out a curated playlist “BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] FINALE IN SEOUL playlist” for fans to enjoy.

Spotify Premium subscribers are eligible for this giveaway.

To enter, participants have to do the following:

Share the exclusive BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR playlist from Spotify to the X app. In this same post, fans have to share their favorite BLACKPINK moment using three songs from the playlist. Each entry must include the hashtag #SpotifyxBLACKPINKGiveaway and tag the official X account of Spotify Philippines.

Only ten participants with the most creative posts will win the coveted Weverse tickets.

This contest is open until tomorrow September 12 at 11:59 p.m.

Spotify Philippines also uploaded the mechanics of this special treat for Filipino fans via its social media accounts.

Filo BLINKs! The BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] is coming to an end 😭 Here’s your chance to win online tickets to their last epic show with just 3 simple steps 🖤💖@BLACKPINK #SpotifyxBLACKPINKGiveaway #BORNPINK #BLACKPINK_WORLDTOUR #BLACKPINK_BORNPINK pic.twitter.com/Xk99pj510F — Spotify Philippines (@SpotifyPH) September 6, 2023

Spotify’s exclusive “Born Pink” playlist, includes BLACKPINK’s chart-topping songs from their previous shows:

Pink Venom

Boombayah

How You Like That

Shut Down

As If It’s Your Last

Whistle

DDU-DU DDU-DU

It also includes the members’ solo songs, which are:

Jisoo’s “Flower”

Jennie’s “Solo”

Lisa’s “Money”

Rose’s “On the Ground”

Fans can sing along to these songs by tapping the “Now Playing View” on the mobile app. They can then scroll down and follow the lyrics that appear while the music plays.

BLACKPINK, meanwhile, got to interact and perform with Filipino BLINKS during their weekend concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan last March 25 and 26.

