Activities, freebies you can enjoy in ‘Pink City’ amid Blackpink’s concert weekend

Shuttle ticket services, exclusive freebies and other activities await BLINKs or fans of Korean group Blackpink in the Philippines amid the girl group’s two-day concert this weekend.

Blackpink will return to Manila and perform for BLINKs on March 25 and 26 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

This is part of the South Korean girl group’s Born Pink world tour. “Born Pink” is also the name of their second studio album released in 2022.

This will also be their second tour stop in the Philippines since their Mall of Asia Arena show in 2019.

READ: Blackpink to hold concert in Manila in 2023

To elevate the fans’ concert experience, Globe Telecom will roll out a pre-show “pink” carpet in four key areas where Filipino BLINKs can enjoy to the fullest.

The telecommunications provider uploaded an infographic pink map of these locations on Facebook. These are:

Mercato, Paseo de Roxas in Makati City

Vertis North in Quezon City

Bustos Dam in Bulacan

Philippine Arena in Bulacan

The activities for the ultimate BLINK experience, meanwhile, include the following:

A shuttle ride to and from the venue that can be redeemed via the GlobeOne app. The pick-up point will be at the Vertis North Estate Open Grounds at 11 a.m.

Both concertgoers and non-concertgoers can enjoy exclusive Blackpink treats at the Ayala Malls Vertis North Activity Center. These exclusive treats include food and K-merchandise from partners Minseki Slash, Krispy Kreme, Yellow Cab, Max’s Restaurant, Jamba Juice, GCash, and Pick-A-Roo, among others.

Both concertgoers and non-concertgoers can also choose to taste the “Pink Venom” through Globe’s interactive trucks in partnership with Mineski Slash. Here’s the schedule of the trucks in the following locations:

Vertis North, Quezon City

March 25 and 26: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mercato, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City

March 25: 2 p.m. to 12 m.n.

March 26: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bustos Dam, Bulacan

March 25: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

March 26: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What’s in store for concertgoers

Globe has installed an immersive multi-dimensional setup called “BLINKSPHERE” at the Philippine Arena for concert-goers.

The Blinksphere offers a slew of Blackpink-themed games and other activities to hype up Filipino BLINKs and Globe customers before they see their favorite group perform live.

These include a photo wall, a Blink GUDI tattoo sticker and a Dystopia Claw Machine. Fans can win exclusive merchandise such as photocard holders, handheld fans and alcohol sprays.

Moreover, a free WiFi zone with a free 30-minute charging zone for mobile phone users can also be availed at the sphere.

In another post, Globe uploaded tips and reminders so that the concert-goers could enjoy the weekend shows.

Blackpink comprises members Jisoo, Rose, Lisa and Jennie, all of whom are also ambassadors of well-known brands.

They also have many chart-topping hits throughout their career. These include “Ddu-du-ddu,” “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down,” among many others.

As of writing, the hashtag #KitaKitsBLACKPINK, which translates to “See you, Blackpink” is now trending on Twitter Philippines with 56,000 tweets under its belt.