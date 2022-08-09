Blackpink to hold concert in Manila in 2023

Blackpink will be in our area next year.

The South Korean girl group is returning to Manila on March 25, 2023, as part of the Born Pink world tour.

“Born Pink” is also the title of the girl group’s comeback album, which will be released in September.

READ: Blackpink excites fans with #BornPink announcement

The tour will start in Seoul, South Korea, on October 15. Based on the poster released by the girl group, they would visit a total of 27 cities.

The poster also noted that the girl group could also visit more countries as the lower part of the list has a text that reads “and more.”

Some fans felt excited about the announcement, while others said that the one-day concert is not enough to accommodate the massive number of Blackpink fans or “Blinks” in the country.

“One-day concert isn’t enough for Manila concert, don’t underestimate the number of @BLACKPINK Filipino fans. They’re the Nation’s Girl Group here lmao,” a Twitter user wrote.

An online user also reshared a video of Filipinos who sang along to Blackpink’s “Kill This Love” during the campaign rally of then-presidential candidate Leni Robredo and vice presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan.

1 day concert in manila when blackpink have fans that can gather large crowds like this? good luck to anyone that gets tickets there 😭 pic.twitter.com/DLvm7LsDdD — d (@bIinksupreme) August 8, 2022

The organizers estimated that at least 130,000 people flocked to the Pasig rally.

READ: ‘PasigLaban’ rally reaches most talked about global posts on Reddit

Other Filipinos said that even the Philippine Arena, the world’s largest indoor stadium, is not enough to fit the girl group’s fans in the country.

BLACKPINK IN MANILA MARCH 25 2023 OMFG YALL pic.twitter.com/FTIVDMUzyo — Lei ☃️ (@baddestjendeuk) August 8, 2022

The last time Blackpink held a concert in the country was in 2019 at the Mall of Asia Arena.