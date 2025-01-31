New year, new kicks: Sneaker game elevated with these shoe releases

The sneaker game in the Philippines just got an upgrade with different shoe releases this year.

SJ Lifestyle

SJ Lifestyle, a brand born from the Cortina family’s 70-year heritage of crafting premium footwear, entered the Philippine market. It seamlessly blends timeless craftsmanship with modern innovation to deliver stylish, sustainable and affordable sneakers that make every step count.

The Belgian footwear brand is challenging the market with its feature-packed sneakers made with high-quality materials, available at an affordable price of around P2,500 to P5,000 as the shoe brand believes in giving customers “real value without compromise”.

“We’re thrilled to bring SJ sneakers to the Philippines,” Dieter Vyls , Commercial Director of SJ Lifestyle, Belgium said.

“The Filipino market deserves footwear that’s not only stylish but also aligned with the values of sustainability and comfort. We’re confident SJ will resonate with the growing community of eco-conscious, comfort driven consumers here,” he added.

Aside from the pocket-friendly price, their shoe offerings are also environment-friendly as they are made with recycled materials.

True to the brand’s “Freedom to Move” tagline, the SJ lineup of sneakers encourages wearers to embrace life’s adventures while owning their personal style.

Here are some of the collections launched by the Belgian footwear brand:

‘Athleisure’ Collection

“Athleisure” collection – Features three versatile models, all engineered with lightweight and high-energy return midsole technology, also features recycled footbeds, linings, and laces.

Ibiza

The collection includes the “Ibiza” sneakers for men and women, with an elevated midsole for extra height and shock absorption.

Reflect

“SJ Reflect” sneakers for men and women are heavy on features and were engineered for the adventurer in you. It shows off reflective details for visibility at night and insoles made from 100% recycled materials.

Trail

The third sneaker from the collection is SJ’s “Trail” sneakers for men and women. Thee are soft, trail-inspired sneakers with a fashionable edge that are are engineered for diverse terrains. It features a curved midsole providing a phenomenal 60% energy return, an ultra-breathable jacquard upper and linings made from recycled materials.