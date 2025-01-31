New year, new kicks: Sneaker game elevated with these shoe releases

The sneaker game in the Philippines just got an upgrade with different shoe releases this year.
SJ Lifestyle
SJ Lifestyle, a brand born from the Cortina family’s 70-year heritage of crafting premium footwear, entered the Philippine market. It seamlessly blends timeless craftsmanship with modern innovation to deliver stylish, sustainable and affordable sneakers that make every step count.
The Belgian footwear brand is challenging the market with its feature-packed sneakers made with high-quality materials, available at an affordable price of around P2,500 to P5,000 as the shoe brand believes in giving customers “real value without compromise”.
“We’re thrilled to bring SJ sneakers to the Philippines,” Dieter Vyls , Commercial Director of SJ Lifestyle, Belgium said.
“The Filipino market deserves footwear that’s not only stylish but also aligned with the values of sustainability and comfort. We’re confident SJ will resonate with the growing community of eco-conscious, comfort driven consumers here,” he added.
Aside from the pocket-friendly price, their shoe offerings are also environment-friendly as they are made with recycled materials.
True to the brand’s “Freedom to Move” tagline, the SJ lineup of sneakers encourages wearers to embrace life’s adventures while owning their personal style.
Here are some of the collections launched by the Belgian footwear brand:
‘Athleisure’ Collection
“Athleisure” collection – Features three versatile models, all engineered with lightweight and high-energy return midsole technology, also features recycled footbeds, linings, and laces.
Ibiza
The collection includes the “Ibiza” sneakers for men and women, with an elevated midsole for extra height and shock absorption.
Reflect
“SJ Reflect” sneakers for men and women are heavy on features and were engineered for the adventurer in you. It shows off reflective details for visibility at night and insoles made from 100% recycled materials.
Trail
The third sneaker from the collection is SJ’s “Trail” sneakers for men and women. Thee are soft, trail-inspired sneakers with a fashionable edge that are are engineered for diverse terrains. It features a curved midsole providing a phenomenal 60% energy return, an ultra-breathable jacquard upper and linings made from recycled materials.
Where to get these
The SJ Lifestyle collection is available on e-commerce platforms, Shopee, Lazada, Zalora, and the official SJ Lifestyle Online Store www.sjlifestyle.ph. You can also discover the shoe collections in person at the 2/F Festival Mall, Alabang
This year, SJ Lifestyle is also planning to expand to more locations across Metro Manila. The upcoming branch is in SM North EDSA, slated to open in February.
New Puma lineup
If you’re a sneakerhead, you are probably familiar with the struggle of getting your hands on a pair of the iconic PUMA Speedcat and Palermo as they fly off the shelves almost as soon as they drop.
While you wait for fresh restocks, the sports brand released a footwear lineup from retro-inspired sneakers to modern classics.
Here are four PUMA shoe picks that you should keep an eye on:
Bella
PUMA brought the timeless Bella back from the archives in 2024. Blending chic and sporty, the shoes’ lightweight construction and low silhouette making it a versatile choice.
Where to get it
The PUMA Bella can be purchased on PUMA.com and its official store on Shopee and Lazada.
Inhale
If you are looking for stylish yet comfortable and high-performing sneakers, PUMA Inhale with retro vibe could be the perfect choice. This running shoe, first launched in 2000, made waves in the fashion consciousness with its contours and silhouette.
The apparel brand released the A$AP Rocky X PUMA Inhale colorway in November 2024, making it another pop cultural statement and a streetwear staple.
Where to get it
The PUMA Inhale is available on PUMA.com, and in PUMA stores at Bonifacio High Street, Shangri-La Plaza, Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Malls Capitol Central Bacolod, Glorietta, Venice Grand Canal, SM North EDSA, and Eastwood. On the other hand, the A$AP Rocky X PUMA Inhale is only available on its website.
Indoor OG
For day-to-night looks, PUMA Indoor, a classic indoor sports sneakers, originally from the brand’s mid-’80s archive, is a timeless piece for you. It has a sturdy leather upper, curved midsole, and toe and heel details, that caps the vintage appeal. The modern version of the shoe, on the other hand, is crafted with leather material on the base and nubuck overlays.
Where to get it
The PUMA Indoor OG is available on PUMA.com and the brand’s stores at SM City Cebu, Ayala Malls Capitol Central Bacolod, Venice Grand Canal, Shangri-La Plaza, Ayala Center Cebu and Bonifacio High Street.
Super Team
For PUMA Palermo fans, the brand’s Super Team is another model you should check out as it looks very much like Palermo. The versatile shoe, originally launched in 1982, made a comeback almost four decades later, now with contrast stitching. It packs a gum cupsole with a separate heel piece.
Where to get it
The fresh model is available in PUMA Stores at SM North EDSA, Bonifacio High Street, Ayala Center Cebu, Glorietta, Shangri-La Plaza, and SM City Cebu.
Hoka Bondi-9
Last January 10, HOKA, a division of Deckers Brands, launched its newest road-running shoe, from the iconic Bondi franchise – the Bondi 9.
Bondi, launched in 2011, has become a favorite of runners with its cushioning and support. The newly launched version updates the franchise with its premium midsole foam featuring supercritical foamed EVA.
This midsole also features updated geometries and a rearfoot focused Active Foot Frame™ for enhanced support and control. It also packs an additional 2mm of stack height and a refined MetaRocker™.
The new Bondi likewise has an elevated structured knit upper. It also has the new 3D molded collar that gives an even
softer feel and easy step-in. Meanwhile, its outsole has been finished with durabrasion rubber to combat high wear zones in the outsole, ensuring that the Bondi 9 will provide
traction.
“The new Bondi 9 is a leap forward in innovation, with its premium and plush cushioning, delivering on HOKA’s commitment to help running become more accessible to everybody – while solidifying Bondi as the brand’s most comfortable choice for daily miles,” Bekah Broe, Senior Director of Product for
Performance Footwear at HOKA, said.
This model retails for P10,995 and is available at HOKA.com, HOKA Stores, Foot Locker, Atmos, Commonwealth, and select Planet Sports, Runnr’s and Toby’s stores.
— Rosette Adel