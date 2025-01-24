‘Not to inspire but to brag’: Ramon Bautista amuses for flexing less obvious item in pic

Car enthusiast Ramon Bautista earned laughs after flexing a less conventional item in a photo of him with a luxury sports utility vehicle at a car dealership, catching the attention of many.

The content creator on Thursday, January 23, posted a picture of him holding a large key replica while standing in front of a Toyota LandCruiser Sahara ZX with the following caption:

“Not to inspire, but to brag… my new running shoes.”

The post was accompanied by a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

Ramon’s post has amassed 19,000 likes and reactions, 489 shares, and over 500 comments so far, with the car enthusiast responding to some online users.

“Congrats, Master! Toyowtaaa,” a Facebook user commented, referring to the vehicle behind him.

“Hoka po tatak niyan, sir,” Ramon responded, referring to the brand of his new running shoes.

“Puting-puti! Binyagan na ‘yan,” another Facebook user commented.

“Oo, paps, fun run agad, haha,” Ramon replied.

Hoka is a French athletic shoe company that designs running shoes. It started as a running shoe for hardcore marathoners and has since become known for its maximalist midsoles and plush cushioning.

Meanwhile, Toyota said that the Sahara ZX is its “most powerful diesel LandCruiser.”

It is described as a luxurious SUV that combines power, performance and sophistication with its state-of-the-art audio system, seats with heating and ventilation, and dual rear entertainment for passengers, among others.