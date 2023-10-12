Local artists shine at Uniqlo Philippines’ flagship store for 5th anniversary

Uniqlo Philippines puts a spotlight on local artists for its latest shirt design collection and coffee shop in line with its 5th anniversary.

Uniqlo on October 11 presented the works of local artists it has partnered with for its UTme! Community Spotlight, a hub where customers can create their own shirt designs based on different artworks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNIQLO Philippines (@uniqlophofficial)

The Japan-based clothing brand has partnered with homegrown brands and artists for UTme artworks to be showcased in its printing studio.

For its anniversary, Uniqlo offers new artworks in customizable prints in collaboration with five Filipino artists from different parts of the country.

In a statement, the company said that this collection “pays tribute to shared endeavors” and showcases “the strength of the Filipino spirit.”

“This collection pays tribute to shared endeavors and represents the limitless potential before us, all rooted in our unwavering commitment to showcasing the strength of the Filipino spirit,” it said.

Myka Arnado (CMyka) of Cebu City

Gianne Encarnacion of Metro Manila

Ross Du of Metro Manila

Kajo Baldisimo of Davao City

Johanna Velasco (Happy Garaje) of Cebu City

Glendford Lumbao for UNIQLO COFFEE

Moreover, Uniqlo also tapped muralist Glendford Lumbao to create the colorful mural looming over the brand’s first-ever in-store café.

Uniqlo Coffee menu items include staple coffee shop concoctions Americano, Spanish Latte and Hot Chocolate.

In promoting this new venture, Uniqlo said that it has local partners for coffee brews and pastries.

“With Uniqlo’s commitment to support local communities, UNIQLO Coffee partners with local farmers from Mount Apo to offer high-quality coffee beans for its brews. The pastry selection is made by local partners that perfectly accompanies the drink lineup, mixing together Filipino and Japanese flavors,” the company said.

These new spaces are exclusively located on the second floor of Uniqlo’s flagship store at Glorietta 5 in Makati City.

The coffee shop will open to the public on October 13. The limited edition UTme! designs will also be available on the same day.

Uniqlo’s anniversary celebration under the theme “Elevated store, elevated essentials, embrace the future” runs from October 13 to 26.

The clothing giant also has a variety of activities in store to celebrate its birthday with its patrons during this period.