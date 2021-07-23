Philippine Embassy in Denmark features ‘Trese’ co-creator Budjette Tan’s life overseas

Filipino writer Budjette Tan, who co-created the horror comic “Trese” adapted by Netflix, was featured in the anniversary project of the Philippine Embassy in Denmark.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the country’s embassy shared Tan’s life as he now resides in Billund, Denmark.

Tan shared that he began his new career in Danish company LEGO, a popular brand of building block toys in Denmark.

Tan narrated that he arrived in Denmark in 2016 to pursue his new dream to work in the prestigious toy company.

He also shared how it was difficult for him to temporarily live away from his family.

“I arrived in Denmark in 2016, temporarily leaving behind my wide and three-month-old son in the Philippines. Even though they would eventually follow months later, it was very difficult to live apart from my family,” Tan said.

He shared that he works as one of the creative leads in the company’s internal ad agency.

“We make the advertising for the different LEGO franchises. In the past couple of years, I’ve had the opportunity to work on LEGO City, LEGO Super Mario, LEGO Friends and Duplo,” Tan said.

When he was in the Philippines, Tan also worked in the advertising industry for 17 years. He shared that he used to work for long hours before he applied to the Danish company.

“I always joked that working in an ad agency is a 9 to 5 job. You come in at 9 a.m. and leave at 5 a.m. the next day,” Tan said in jest.

“So, on the year my wife and I knew we were going to have a baby, I started to look for opportunities that would allow us to spend as much time as we can with our child—one that allows life-work balance,” he said.

Tan then recalled that he got rejected twice in finding a new job. He was finally accepted after his third attempt.

To end his anecdote, the award-winning writer thanked LEGO for the opportunity to work with them. He highlighted the inspiration the company brings to children like his son.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to create stories on how LEGO inspires the builders of tomorrow—especially my little kid,” Tan said.

“Every day that I get to play with him, I learn so much. And whatever I learn from him, helps me on my next LEGO story,” he added.

Tan and Kajo Baldisimo created the graphic novel series “Trese” which was first released in 2008.

After over ten years, it was finally adapted into animation and premiered on Netflix this year.

“Trese,” both in the comic series and the anime, follows the adventures of Alexandra Trese, a female detective who handles crimes in Manila related to the paranormal, and her loyal henchmen Crispin and Basilio.

75th anniversary of the friendly relations between Philippines, Denmark

Meanwhile, the Philippine Embassy is featuring stories of Filipinos in Denmark as part of its project for the 75th anniversary of the ties between the two countries.

The 75th anniversary of their friendly relations was celebrated on June 1.

The embassy said that these stories of Filipinos reinforce the bilateral relations between Denmark and the Philippines.

“More than inspiring, these wonderful stories buttress the strong foundations of our bilateral relations. Our Pride. Be inspired by these wonderful stories and let our other kababayans and the world get to know better our Filipino pride, as well as our Danish family and friends!” it said.

Aside from Tan, several other inspiring and notable stories of Filipinos were shared on the album “Filipino Stories in Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland” on the Philippine Embassy in Denmark’s Facebook page.