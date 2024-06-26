This mobile marketplace helps Pinoys find collectibles

Is your desired item not available in physical stores? This online shop connects collectors to various novelty items nationwide.

Toki is the country’s first e-commerce platform which allows Filipinos to buy, sell and trade sneakers, basketball cards and figurines.

The store proclaims that they have over 100,000 authentic playing and sports cards, Funko pops, rare Lego sets, Sonny Angels, Pop Mart and more.

Like other digital marketplaces, Toki hosts daily livestream auctions where Pinoys can bid for their desired collectible.

“As [we make] its foray into the industry event since its launch in November 2023, the platform curated its booth to officially unveil to the collectors’ community in the Philippines the only end-to-end digital marketplace ever created for collectibles,” Toki said in a statement.

Online payments such as Gcash, Maya and credit/debit cards are accepted on its platform.

Shop IRL

For those who prefer to see and buy their small items in person, the e-commerce shop collaborated with Secret Fresh to host a gathering of collectors on June 30 called “Beyond The Block” a free-for-all event at the Ronac Lifestyle Center in Makati City.

Pinoys can enjoy games, satisfy food cravings and expand their collections with more items.

Lookback at TOYCON

Toki’s next event follows the successful booth operation at TOYCON, an annual gathering of hobbyists and enthusiasts.

The event was held at the SMX convention center in Pasay City from June 14 to 16, where the social commerce store was able to sell physical novelty items. It also hosted a few livestream auctions directly inside the booth.

“Exclusive branded merchandise was also up for grabs at the Toki booth, where through simple but fun games, attendees had the chance to win exciting items, ensuring that no one went home empty-handed,” Toki explained.

During the three-day convention, the shop was able to give P10,000 worth of vouchers to each lucky winner of the day as a way to encourage more people to check out the available merchandise.

Actor and top Toki buyer Kokoy de Santos also made a guest appearance at the booth.

Frederic Levy, chief executive officer and one of Toki’s founders, emphasized how vital it was to be part of the collectors’ convention.

“The Toki team knew just how important the TOYCON event is, especially for those who seize the opportunity to maintain and enhance their collections. Even though we launched Toki last November, we couldn’t resist making this official debut at the one and only TOYCON Philippines. It has been an absolutely incredible three days, filled with connections, engagement, and meeting so many amazing members of the Toki community,” he said.

“During this event, we were thrilled to see how Toki has rapidly become a central hub for all collectors in just six short months. As Toki continues to grow as the leading marketplace for collectors, we are beyond excited to amplify the energy at TOYCON next year and in the years to come,” Levy added.