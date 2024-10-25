‘Mamang Sorbetero’: Philippines’ 1st 3D model to be featured at upcoming Lego store

A new Lego-certified store is set to open at Ayala Manila Bay on October 26.

The latest store was designed to offer its Lego fans the Filipino culture experience in collaboration with Ban Kee Trading, a toy and infant company in the country.

“Filipinos value strong family bonds and a sense of community, so we’ve infused these elements into the store experience and created an environment that feels welcoming and familiar to the Filipino LEGO fans,” Justin Bautista, sales and marketing manager of Ban Kee Trading Inc., said.

“Ultimately, we want our guests to build not just bricks but also memories that reflect our identity,” Bautista added.

Lego fans could enjoy the following offers and features at the new store:

First-ever Lego passport in Philippines

The Lego passport, which is the first in the country, allows fans worldwide to collect unique stamps from various Lego stores for free.

Guests must follow the official social media pages of Lego Certified Store PH and Ban Kee Bricks, take a selfie at the store, and share it using its official hashtags to avail the offer.

However, the limited-edition passport would only be available at the store from October 26 to November 8.

Graphics Mural Wall

Guests could also take a short tour around the country with the graphics mural wall at the Lego store to connect them with the Filipino culture.

The mural featured the iconic landmarks in the country, including the Mayon Volcano and the Lion Head of Baguio.

Other cultural symbols, such as Barong Tagalog and the Philippine Eagle, are also highlighted.

Philippines’ first Lego 3D model

The store would also display the exclusive 3D model of Mamang Sorbetero and his ice cream cart, capturing the street life of Filipinos.

Bundle promos

Lego fans could also enjoy exclusive bundle promos during the opening of the store.

Guests who make a minimum purchase of P6,000 could receive a free Lego foldable shoppers bag, 40528 Lego Brand Retail Store, and 40691 Mythical Pegasus set.

Vouchers worth P500, which are only valid until the end of the year, would also be given to the shoppers who would spend a minimum of P5,000 on any Lego sets.

The Lego group produces Lego bricks that allow children to be innovative even while playing. It distributes its products in over 120 countries.