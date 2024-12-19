Holiday hero: LEGO’s Cataclaws teaches us ‘gift of play’

The holiday season is a time for giving, but amid the celebrations and festivities, many often forget to spend quality time together.

To encourage families to rediscover the true spirit of the season, the LEGO Group is inviting everyone to join the Quest to Save Christmas — a festive celebration filled with activities designed to bring people together through creative play.

This holiday campaign introduces LEGO’s newest holiday hero, Cataclaws.

Unlike traditional gift-bringers, Cataclaws teaches us that the best gifts aren’t always the ones wrapped under the tree, but the memories we create together.

While it doesn’t deliver presents, Cataclaws brings the superpower of play to life, inspiring families to create, connect, and imagine in a new way

“We’re shifting the focus this holiday season to giving families the gift of time and creativity,” Justin Bautista, Sales and Marketing Manager at Ban Kee Trading Inc., said.

“With our ‘Gift the Superpower of Play’ initiative, we hope to inspire parents to set aside the holiday hustle and instead focus on creating memorable moments together through LEGO building,” he added.

Play sets for everyone

Are you naughty or nice?

As the new holiday icon promotes the gift of play, Cataclaws is spreading the holiday cheer by sharing a list of LEGO sets for every kind of builder, young and young-at-heart alike.

For young builders, there are sets like Young Simba the Lion King (43247) and Bouquet of Roses (10328) that allows imaginative play and expression.

1 of 2

For those who love racing, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance (42171) set offers an exciting challenge.

Fans of magic and fantasy, on the other hand, can enjoy Hogwarts™ Castle and Grounds (76419) that provides an enchanting escape into the world of Harry Potter™, while the Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter (10327) transports sci-fi enthusiasts to the epic universe of Dune.

1 of 2

Meanwhile, aspiring architects and history buffs will also be

captivated by the Notre-Dame de Paris (21061) and Natural History Museum D2C (10326), as it showcases the iconic structure in every detail.

Star Wars fans are also in for a treat as the Millennium Falcon™ (75257) set could take them into a galaxy far, far away.

Art lovers can likewise recreate Hokusai – The Great Wave (31208) as a masterpiece in bricks.

Car enthusiasts, on the other hand, can celebrate racing history with the iconic McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna (10330).

Those who wish to purchase sets can enjoy up to 25% off select Christmas sets for kids and adults, available at

LEGO Certified Stores until December 31.

The discount can be availed in LEGO stores online such as bankeebricks.ph, Lazada, and Shopee. These are also available in certified stores in Alabang Town Center, Bonifacio Global City, TriNoma, Shangri-La Plaza, UP Town Center and Manila Bay.

The latest store in Ayala Malls Manila opened in late October featuring the Philippines’ first 3D model of Mamang Sorbetero and his ice cream cart as well as graphic mural showcasing the Filipino culture.

IN PHOTOS: Scenes from the opening of the LEGO Certified Store at Ayala Malls Manila Bay. The store features the Philippines’ first 3D model of Mamang Sorbetero and his iconic Philippine ice cream cart. | via @rosette_adel Read more here: https://t.co/QdmYOFVWXA pic.twitter.com/2fkZREIRRo — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) October 26, 2024



READ: ‘Mamang Sorbetero’: Philippines’ 1st 3D model to be featured at upcoming Lego store

—Rosette Adel