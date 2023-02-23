Get your shoes on, ARMYs! Lego to release BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ set in March

A homage to the Korean superstars, the Lego Group launched a Lego set of BTS featuring their global-hit single “Dynamite.”

Lego also released a promotional video for this new collection on social media on February 16.

Who’s ready for a brick-built megahit? 🕺 It’s time to get creative with the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite Set!https://t.co/eWVxZhPg3n pic.twitter.com/hwVel3EkLo — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) February 16, 2023

The video showed the Lego mini figures of the Korean septet RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin, and Jungkook performing their Grammy-nominated song in the Lego version of its music video set.

BTS fans, collectively called ARMYs, will get to recreate the popular music video immerse themselves in “Dynamite” through brick-building.

The LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite set, which was designed by a Lego fan, comprises a total of 749 pieces of the brand’s signature bricks. It includes several toy versions of scenes that are also found in the “Dynamite” music video.

These include the ice cream truck in front of V, the colorful basketball court, the disco place and the donut shop.

Each building is fully detachable from the set, allowing for individual play and display experiences.

In a statement, Lego said that this is the first time BTS members will have their Lego forms.

“All seven mini-figures of the band members—RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook—are available in LEGO mini-figure form for the first time!” the company said.

How Filipino fans can get them

The LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite box retails at P7,299.

It will be available in the Philippines on March 4 at the Lego-certified store in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Early birds who purchase a box on that day are entitled to a special gift with each box until supplies last.

Fun activities also await them at the store, including exclusive access to BTS Photo Booth.

Starting March 5, fans can purchase them at other Lego-certified stores across Metro Manila.

Branches are located in the following locations:

Alabang Town Center

Ayala Malls The 30th

TriNoma

UP Town Center

Globally, the BTS Lego collection will be available on Lego’s official website on March 1 This can be purchased on this link: BTS Dynamite 21339 | Ideas | Buy online at the Official LEGO® Shop US.

Looking back at ‘Dynamite’

“Dynamite” earned a lot of accolades for BTS and South Korea.

It was the first song by a Korean musical act to top the US-based Billboard Hot 100 on September 2020. It also stayed on top for more than a month, thus beating other singles released by popular Western artists and acts.

In the same year, the song was nominated for the best pop group performance field, thus marking the first for a Korean boy group and for BTS.

