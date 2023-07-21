100 Years of Disney: Lego brings together magical bricks, Disney faves in a box

A child’s youthful years cannot go without stacking toy bricks and building their own castles.

For Disney’s 100 Years Celebration, the Lego Group has partnered with the multinational conglomerate to combine two of children’s favorite brands and bring in a whole box of magical nostalgia.

“It’s a perfect mix of magic and modern creativity,” Cris Opeña, Lego Group Philippines senior brand manager, said in a release.

This July until August 15, brick and Disney enthusiasts will have the chance to receive an exclusive Lego Disney 100 Year Celebration set.

With a minimum P6,000 purchase of any Lego Disney playsets from selected themes, Lego fans can get a free exclusive 40600 Lego Disney 100 Years Celebration set.

For every purchase worth P5,000 of any Lego Disney set, customers will also have the chance to win a charming, one-of-a-kind Disney Collectible figure.

Here are the LEGO Disney playsets you can choose from:

The 40600 LEGO Disney 100 Years Celebration set features cute red and yellow-themed bricks, where you could clip a family photo when assembled.

The 3 in 1 Magical Castle Lego set features Disney’s beloved icon, Mickey Mouse, and the whole gang.

What’s a celebration if only characters from one show are in it? The Disney Celebration Train includes Disney’s Moana, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell – aside from Mickey and Minnie.

With 13 Disney princesses in this treehouse, how magical can it be? Play with Belle, Jasmine, Anna, Elsa and all the other princesses.

This has to be one of the most wistful homes you’ll build. With Lego’s “Up” House set, you can reminisce about the adventurous yet sentimental experiences of Carl Fredricksen and Russel.

Maybe you’re interested in having brick-like icons of Disney characters. You can put together beautiful and colorful icons of Jasmine, Snow White and many more with the 100 Years of Disney Animation set.

The most expensive among the sets, priced at P27,999, is the Disney Castle. It features the iconic castle we see in every opening of animated Disney films.

Just want a simple Lego set of your favorite supporting Disney characters? The Disney Duos contains best friends from various Disney films such as Finding Nemo and Beauty and the Beast.

Not much of a fan of Disney’s goody-two-shoes? Lego made the Villains Icons set just for you.

You can include these cute tiny figures in your LEGOland! The LEGO Minifigures Disney 100 contains one Disney character for P299.

The toy brand said they want to bring back the joy everyone experienced watching their favorite Disney movies

and shows “through the brand’s belief in endless possibilities.”

“This limited-edition set pays tribute to a century of enchanting stories and beloved characters that have captured the hearts of millions around the world,” the Lego Group said.

Interested enthusiasts may purchase these sets at Toy Kingdom and Toys R Us stores. Select outlets will also be hosting in-store activities until July 31.

The most recent event featured Lego Ninjago and Ninjas at SM City North EDSA on July 9.

The locations and schedule for the next events are regularly posted on the Facebook page of LEGO Certified Store Ban Kee Bricks.