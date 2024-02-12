You can watch ‘The Era’s Tour’ concert film on this streaming app

If you failed to score tickets to “The Eras Tour” or would just want to rewatch Taylor Swift’s concert tour, you can now watch it through a streaming app.

On Thursday, Disney+ announced that “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” will make its streaming debut exclusively on its app next month. It will start streaming on March 15.

Disney+ said that the concert film, directed by Sam Wrench, will include Taylor’s hit “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs.

The concert film previously grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making history as the “top-selling concert film of all time.”

Several fans were stoked by the announcement, tagging their friends and loved ones in the comment section of Disney+’s announcement. Some simply expressed excitement to have the cinematic experience from the 14-time Grammy-winning artist.

“Yaaaaaaaaaayz cannot wait!!!” a Facebook user wrote with three heart emojis.

“So excited!!!” another commented.

Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger said that their company is likewise excited to bring “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” to more audiences worldwide.

“’The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+,” Iger said. — Rosette Adel