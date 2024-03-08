How Pinoys can have front-row access to Oscars 2024

Filipinos can have front-row access to the most exciting and prestigious night at Hollywood this Monday, March 11.

The 96th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, will be held on March 10 (US time) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Regarded as the biggest night for the film industry, it celebrates excellence in cinematic achievements — both in artistic and technical merits — as assessed by the Academy’s voting membership.

The Oscars is also the oldest worldwide entertainment awards ceremony and the oldest of the four major annual American entertainment awards — the Emmy Awards for television, the Tony Awards for theater and the Grammy Awards for music.

Winning, or even being nominated, in the Academy Awards can open doors to more ambitious projects for actors and professional creatives.

This year, the ceremonies will be hosted by late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who will reprise his role for the fourth time.

A full list of nominees for Oscars 2024 can be seen in this link.

Pinoys can have first-row access by exclusively livestreaming it at Disney+ on Monday.

The platform will stream the pre-show red carpet at 6:30 a.m. and the award show at 7 a.m.

Meanwhile, Oscar-nominated titles that are available on Disney+ include the following:

The Creator — Best Visual Effects and Best Sound

Bobi Wine: The People’s President — Documentary Feature Film

Elemental — Best Animated Film

Flamin’ Hot — Best Original Song for “The Fire Inside”

Guardians of The Galaxy, Vol. 3 — Best Visual Effects

The Last Repair Shop — Best Documentary Short Film

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — Best Original Score

Nai Nai & Wài Pó — Best Documentary Short Film

A replay of the 96th Academy Awards will also be available on the platform immediately after the livestream.

