Oscars nominations 2024: Full list of nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Oscars nominations on Tuesday. Winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood on March 10.

The following is a full list of nominees.

BEST PICTURE

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro“

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

“Oppenheimer”

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper,“Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone,“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone,“Poor Things”

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

BEST DIRECTOR

Jonathan Glazer,“The Zone of Interest”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro,“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr.,“Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Zone of Interest”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

“Maestro”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Robot Dreams”

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nai Nai & Wai Po”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“It Never Went Away,” “American Symphony,”

“I’m Just Ken,” “Barbie,”

“What Was I Made For?,” “Barbie,”

“The Fire Inside,” “Flamin’ Hot,”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People,” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

BEST SOUND

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Golda”

“Society of the Snow”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

BEST FILM EDITING

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

— Reporting by Danielle Broadway; editing by Jonathan Oatis