Valentine’s Day specials: Gift ideas, exclusive deals, events to celebrate love month

Love month is here!
Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a romantic partner, or friends, or treating yourself, this is the perfect time to show some love with thoughtful gifts, unforgettable experiences, and creative gestures.
Here’s a rundown of gift ideas and exclusive deals to make this Valentine’s Day extra special:
LEGO Botanicals collection
Roses and flowers are typical gifts during Valentine’s season and if you are looking for a creative alternative, LEGO Botanicals collection, featuring its buildable flower sets are your perfect picks.
You and your special someone can also bloom together by indulging in a fun activity of building these sets one at a time.
LEGO offers Bouquet of Roses (10328), a bouquet made with love that you can create and will surely last forever.
Other bouquet choices include the Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet (10342) or the colorful Wild Flower Bouquet (10313).
For those who prefer smaller, the toy production brand also has the Mini Orchid (10343) and Tiny Plants (10329).
These are other unique options from LEGO to make the occasion more memorable.
- The Plum Blossom (10369)
- Lucky Bamboo (10344)
- The Cherry Blossoms (40725)
- LOVE Mosaic (31214)
The toy brand announced that those who wish to get selected LEGO Botanical sets from its official store at One Ayala Mall and Shopee, until February 14, can enjoy up to 20% off.
Shoppers can also celebrate the season of love by visiting the LEGO Love Fest at One Ayala Mall until February 14. Those who will try the Spin the Wheel activation can win prizes, including up to 10% off vouchers (valid for purchases of P3,500 and up, capped at P400) and free LEGO polybags. These vouchers are valid for one month starting February 1 and prizes are non-convertible to cash.
On the other hand, those who wish to shop online via Shopee Mall are guaranteed a 15-day return policy for a hassle-free shopping experience.
Those who will spend at least P6,000 on any LEGO Botanical set/s at our LEGO official store on Shopee Mall can also receive a free limited-edition Bloom & Bond Box.
It is a special Gift-With-Purchase filled with Valentine’s-themed surprises, including a phone holder, Blooming Exchange game cards, a DIY Vase Kit (with three unique designs), stickers, fairy lights, and coasters. These are available in limited quantities.
Aside from the brick options and deals, the public can enjoy various activities of LEGO this month:
LEGO Botanicals Collection, Free-build activities featuring lower bouquets, bonsai trees, and more – SM Clark Event Center, Until February 16
- In-Store Weekend Event Caravan featuring exclusive LEGO Botanicals activations, including building challenges, hands-on displays and prizes – Toy Kingdom and Toys R Us
- LEGO Botanicals My Own Creation -LCS Shangri-La and LCS Manila Bay
GoTyme, Auro Chocolate’s Heart Smash
Sweeten up Valentine’s season with a decadent chocolate treat designed for those who love a little surprise.
GoTyme Bank and Auro Chocolate teamed up to release a chocolate treat called “Auro x GoTyme Heart Smash.” This sweet treat features a 64% dark chocolate heart shell in GoTyme Bank’s signature color. This limited-edition creation also hides a delightful mix of mini 55% dark chocolate caramel and hazelnut heart cookies inside.
For this collaboration, GoTyme Bank cardholders can enjoy an exclusive 35% discount on the Heart Smash (from P670 suggested retail price to P435) when they use their GoTyme Bank Visa debit card to pay at any Auro Café. This is available for in-store purchase and the discount applies to one Heart Smash per transaction a day.
The chocolates are available at the following stores:
- Dxrt Lab by Chef Leti Moreau at The Grid Food Market
- Auro Bistro Alabang
- Auro Chocolate Café Taft
- Auro Chocolate Café BGC
- Auro Chocolate Café MOA Square
- Auro Chocolate Bahrain
Dyson’s special-edition hair care items
‘Charms and treasures’
If you are the first to purchase on February 14 to 15 in select stores, you can receive two complimentary Polaroid souvenirs.
For those who will shop online over at the Web Store <powermaccenter.com> and The Loop by Power Mac Center store on Shopee and Lazada, you can get 14% off on participating premium accessories plus free shipping until February 13 and up to 50% discount on participating premium accessories plus free shipping from February 14 to 16.
Customers who check out select Apple devices online can also receive a gift from Power Mac Center until February 16. These include Anker SoundCore R50i True Wireless Earphones for every purchase of participating iPad models, Before Anything Else Dual Port 30w Wall Charger for every purchase of participating iPhone models, or STM NetGain Backpack for every purchase of participating Mac models.
Meet-cute event
With the “kilig season” on, Anko Philippines, Australia’s popular home and lifestyle brand, is turning its Glorietta store into a meet-cute hotspot this Valentine’s Day.
The brand is hosting “Bagay Ba Tayo? An Anko Meet-Cute Experience” on February 14 at Glorietta 2, Makati City.
During this event, singles are given an opportunity to connect and spark conversations with fellow shoppers. Participants can grab a flower-adorned shopping cart, capture their meet-cute moment in a special photo booth, and can get a chance to win a romantic dinner for two. The contest will run from February 14 to 28.
The winner will be announced on March 7.
The brand also curated gift ideas. Shoppers can purchase its popular scented candles for P310. They also offer best-selling sheet masks for P440, organic Australian cotton pillowcases for P180 and quilt covers for P660 add a touch of luxury and comfort for cozy Valentine’s evenings at home.
“Filipinos are known for being romantics. This Valentine’s, we want to bring people together in a fun and meaningful way. Whether you’re looking to meet someone new, planning a special day with your loved ones, or simply enjoying the season, we invite everyone to come and make unforgettable memories with us,” Rachel Turner, country manager of Anko Philippines, said in a release.
— Rosette Adel