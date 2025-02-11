Valentine’s Day specials: Gift ideas, exclusive deals, events to celebrate love month

Love month is here!

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a romantic partner, or friends, or treating yourself, this is the perfect time to show some love with thoughtful gifts, unforgettable experiences, and creative gestures.

Here’s a rundown of gift ideas and exclusive deals to make this Valentine’s Day extra special:

LEGO Botanicals collection

Roses and flowers are typical gifts during Valentine’s season and if you are looking for a creative alternative, LEGO Botanicals collection, featuring its buildable flower sets are your perfect picks.

You and your special someone can also bloom together by indulging in a fun activity of building these sets one at a time.

LEGO offers Bouquet of Roses (10328), a bouquet made with love that you can create and will surely last forever.

Other bouquet choices include the Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet (10342) or the colorful Wild Flower Bouquet (10313).

For those who prefer smaller, the toy production brand also has the Mini Orchid (10343) and Tiny Plants (10329).

These are other unique options from LEGO to make the occasion more memorable.

The Plum Blossom (10369)

Lucky Bamboo (10344)

The Cherry Blossoms (40725)

LOVE Mosaic (31214)

The toy brand announced that those who wish to get selected LEGO Botanical sets from its official store at One Ayala Mall and Shopee, until February 14, can enjoy up to 20% off.

Shoppers can also celebrate the season of love by visiting the LEGO Love Fest at One Ayala Mall until February 14. Those who will try the Spin the Wheel activation can win prizes, including up to 10% off vouchers (valid for purchases of P3,500 and up, capped at P400) and free LEGO polybags. These vouchers are valid for one month starting February 1 and prizes are non-convertible to cash.

On the other hand, those who wish to shop online via Shopee Mall are guaranteed a 15-day return policy for a hassle-free shopping experience.

Those who will spend at least P6,000 on any LEGO Botanical set/s at our LEGO official store on Shopee Mall can also receive a free limited-edition Bloom & Bond Box.

It is a special Gift-With-Purchase filled with Valentine’s-themed surprises, including a phone holder, Blooming Exchange game cards, a DIY Vase Kit (with three unique designs), stickers, fairy lights, and coasters. These are available in limited quantities.

Aside from the brick options and deals, the public can enjoy various activities of LEGO this month:

LEGO Botanicals Collection, Free-build activities featuring lower bouquets, bonsai trees, and more – SM Clark Event Center, Until February 16

In-Store Weekend Event Caravan featuring exclusive LEGO Botanicals activations, including building challenges, hands-on displays and prizes – Toy Kingdom and Toys R Us

LEGO Botanicals My Own Creation -LCS Shangri-La and LCS Manila Bay

GoTyme, Auro Chocolate’s Heart Smash

Sweeten up Valentine’s season with a decadent chocolate treat designed for those who love a little surprise.

GoTyme Bank and Auro Chocolate teamed up to release a chocolate treat called “Auro x GoTyme Heart Smash.” This sweet treat features a 64% dark chocolate heart shell in GoTyme Bank’s signature color. This limited-edition creation also hides a delightful mix of mini 55% dark chocolate caramel and hazelnut heart cookies inside.

For this collaboration, GoTyme Bank cardholders can enjoy an exclusive 35% discount on the Heart Smash (from P670 suggested retail price to P435) when they use their GoTyme Bank Visa debit card to pay at any Auro Café. This is available for in-store purchase and the discount applies to one Heart Smash per transaction a day.

The chocolates are available at the following stores:

Dxrt Lab by Chef Leti Moreau at The Grid Food Market

Auro Bistro Alabang

Auro Chocolate Café Taft

Auro Chocolate Café BGC

Auro Chocolate Café MOA Square

Auro Chocolate Bahrain

Dyson’s special-edition hair care items

Thinking of gifting something practical? Dyson offers perfect gift choices that combine innovation, elegance and practicality. It recently launched a special-edition Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold colorway for the Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer and Dyson Airstrait™ hair straightener.

Aside from these items with romantic colors, the brand is also offering Dyson Airwrap i.d. ™ multi-styler in Ceramic Patina and Topaz, the brand’s first connected Beauty device.

‘Charms and treasures’

With the theme "Charms and Treasures," customers can look forward to an array of discounts, special gifts and exclusive offers from Power Mac Center branches.

The public can enjoy up to 50% off on select Apple accessories and Apple TV when purchased with any Apple device via non-installment modes of payment in more than 120 PMC or The Loop branches. This offer is available until February 16.