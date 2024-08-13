No fakes here: Collectibles platform banks on authenticity of items

Avid collectors will no longer have to worry about fake collectibles.

This was what the CEO and co-founder of Toki, the country’s first and leading social commerce platform for collectibles, said in a gathering of reporters last July.

Frederic Levy, Toki’s CEO and co-founder, acknowledged that Pinoy collectors have always been concerned about the authenticity of collectibles.

“The first benefit [of] buying on Toki is, you know what you buy, you know who you buy it from, your show is authentic. And if there is any issue, you have someone to talk to,” he said to reporters.

Levy also said that he understands collectors who will “never compromise on authenticity” because it’s their “collection.”

Zoe Ocampo, Toki’s co-founder and chief product officer, reiterated that “trust” is the “number one kind of value proposition” they bring to their users.

“The first is that, we vet every seller that goes into our platform. So, a seller, for example, pretending to be someone else, hindi ‘yan makakalusot sa amin. Because we check the identity, the quality of every seller, and to some extent, we actually go to the

shop or go to the house of the seller to see,” she said.

Ocampo added that they are not like any other marketplace where people “get so many sellers right away.”

“Our approach is, we only get a limited set of sellers to start with, but we can guarantee our user base that these are legitimate sellers. And on top of that, we know this because we are also part of each of the communities,” she said.

Toki touts itself as the platform “for collectors, by collectors” since its key people know the pain points of every collector.

“A big reason why we started Toki is because, we are also part of each of the communities. A big reason why we started Toki is because we are all collectors,” Ocampo said.

“So, for Jules, for example, one of our two founders, is both a buyer and a reseller of Lego. So, alam na niya kung sino ‘yung legit na mga seller, hindi ‘yung legit,” she added, referring to Jules Jurado, a Toki co-founder.

“We’re all part of the Facebook group, so we know who are the top sellers and who are not,” Ocampo said.

Since its launch in November 2023, Toki has onboarded 70,000 users, authenticated over 100,000 items (including more than 35,000 sneakers), and hosted more than 500 auctions.

LOOK: A livestreaming auction happening at the Toki platform as filmed from their office. Toki is the first-ever social commerce platform dedicated to collectibles. pic.twitter.com/ybAElLHKiO — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) July 10, 2024

The platform’s executives also revealed their plans to complement its digital proposition with retail locations, providing a full O2O (online-to-offline) experience for users.

Building on its strong foundation, the move towards an O2O integration aims to allow collectors to engage with the platform holistically, bridging the gap between online convenience and the thrill of in-person discovery.

“Beyond revolutionizing the collectors’ journey, Toki is carving a path where each item tells a story, and every transaction fosters a deeper connection within our vibrant community,” Levy said.

“Our journey from being digital-first to blending physical presence marks the next chapter in redefining how collectors can enjoy their passion, both online and offline,” he added.

Toki is the country’s first collectible-focused social commerce platform where every seller and item is verified.

It is where users can discover thousands of items and Buy-It-Now from sellers, make an offer on their dream collectible in the hopes of owning it, or bid for their favorites in live auction shows.

