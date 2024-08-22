NY-based Filipino artist blasts off exclusive 3D toy rocket collection

Buckle up!

New York-based Filipino pop appropriation artist Sean Go is blasting off art enthusiasts into a three-dimensional (3D) universe as he drops his exclusive art toy collection of mini rockets.

The limited-edition art toy collection of Go was launched in partnership with Toki, the Philippines’ first collectible-focused social commerce platform.

Go, known for his playful yet thought-provoking artworks, often reminisces childhood iconic figures and symbols through a contemporary lens.

With a touch of pop culture and social commentary, his pieces are both visually striking and intellectually stimulating.

This month, he introduced15 distinct pieces that promises to transport collectors to his galactic space. Each piece features a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, making this collection a must-have for any art enthusiast.

The collection highlights various brands and symbols, namely BDO, C2, Del Monte, Gatorade, Isetann, LBC, Max’s, McDonald’s, Milo, Netflix, Potato Corner, Potchi, Tender Juicy, Tomi Chips, and Zesto. Each infused into his exquisite collection.

Go takes inspiration from the symbol of the rocket, which represents intelligence along with the vast potential and lofty aspirations that lie within us all.

He infuses these miniature rockets with bold, Basquiat-esque strokes reminiscent of a child’s uninhibited creativity. This playful juxtaposition offers a powerful reminder that achieving great things often starts with a spark of youthful optimism.

The toy collection, made available last August 15, can be purchased on tokiasia.com/drops/seango.

Go’s collection comes months after he returned to Manila for a two-week gallery exhibition featuring the hit ’90s cartoon show, Pokemon.

His exhibit titled “Victory Road” ran last June.

