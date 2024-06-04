NY-based Filipino artist returns to Manila with Pokemon-inspired art exhibit

Following last year’s exhibit, “Fallacies of Fantasy”, New York-based Filipino pop appropriation artist Sean Go makes a comeback to Manila for a two-week gallery exhibition featuring the hit ’90s cartoon show, Pokemon.

Go’s recent collection, titled “Victory Road” will take on the themes of triumph, perseverance, and the resilience of the human spirit.

“Just hearing the phrase ‘Victory Road’ gives me the chills… I remember stocking up on revives, max repels, and ultra potions, preparing for the ultimate test,” the artist said.

“Victory Road” is a significant route in the Pokemon games prior to facing the elite four. Because of this, Go’s artworks on display would have bold colors, playful imagery, and his branding of paying homage to pop culture.

A trip to nostalgia, as Go portrays his new art.

“It serves as a metaphor for life’s journey, remembering that every person has a unique ‘Victory Road’ to complete, however different, but all beautiful in their own ways,” he said.

The exhibition is in partnership with Derek Flores of the DF Art Agency and Bigboy Cheng of Secret Fresh Gallery.

Go’s Pokemon-inspired exhibition, which opened June 2, will run until June 14 at the Secret Fresh Gallery in Ronac Art Center, Ortigas Avenue, Greenhills in San Juan City.