‘Alam kaya ni Pikachu ‘to?’: Kim Chiu reacts to post about celebs with same surnames

We’re not judging you if the thought has come to your head.

Actress-host Kim Chiu reacted to a screengrab of an online video enumerating personalities with the “same surname” but are not related.

She was reportedly included in the list and was juxtaposed with the beloved anime character Pikachu of the “Pokemon” series.

“Sinend ni @jedmadela sa GC [group chat] namin!” the showbiz personality tweeted with emojis of a grinning-with-sweat face and a see-no-evil monkey.

Kim also tagged the Twitter account of singer Jed Madela.

“Bakit po kailangan umabot sa ganito??? Alam kaya ni [Pikachu] ‘to?!!” she added with emojis of a laughing-with-tears face.

Kim accompanied her post with a screengrab of the supposed video which juxtaposed her picture with that of the famous anime character.

Sinend ni @jedmadela sa GC namin!😅🙈 bakit po kailangan umabot sa ganito??? Alam kaya ni pika chu to?!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KwGgVDuy0B — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) May 26, 2023

The actress’ tweet has earned 193,700 views and over 2,1500 likes so far.

It also amused several Filipinos, who reacted in the replies thread.

“Long lost brother mo pala Kim si Pikachu, hahahahah…” a Twitter user commented with a Pikachu GIF.

“Not him choosing (violins emojis),” another user wrote, referring to Jed.

Jed, meanwhile, responded to Kim in a quote tweet.

“Heeheeheehee,” he wrote.

Kim’s surname is from her father, William Chiu, who came from a Chinese family.

While her surname is spelled with an “iu,” it is pronounced as “chu,” making it sound nearly the same as Pikachu.

Pikachu is the popular companion of “Pokemon” lead Ash Ketchum. He doesn’t have a surname and is simply known as Pikachu in the anime.

The yellow-colored character is regarded as an icon of Japanese pop culture.