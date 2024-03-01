From bed bugs to rats: Video of rat scurrying in NAIA 3 goes viral

A clip of a rat scurrying overhead the lights fixture of the international departure area of the country’s main gateway has gone viral on social media.

User Kerb (@Curve251) on Friday, March 1 posted a video of a rat that he claimed was spotted in the departure area of international flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“Hello NAIA, una surot, ngayon naman, may daga sa international departure? ‘Yung totoo?!?!” he wrote.

In the replies thread, Kerb said it was taken at the NAIA Terminal 3, particularly at the Boarding Gate 102 of the international departure area.

He added it was taken on Friday, 1 a.m.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Kerb said they were headed to Singapore when they noticed the rat.

“Bakit may daga? Ang una lang namin alam eh, may surot sa NAIA? Nakakagulat, shocking siya,” he said.

His first post has amassed 594,700 views, 5,100 likes and 1,700 reposts so far.

Another user also quoted Kerb’s post with two different videos featuring a closed food stall inside the airport.

A rat was also seen scurrying on top of it.

Kerb’s video earned buzz among the local online community who questioned how the main international gateway was being maintained given the pests recently spotted in it.

“Why does NAIA have a lot of pests? Where did the budget meant for maintaining cleanliness go? Clearly, corruption is at play. Those responsible must be held accountable,” a Filipino commented.

“BROOO, BA’T PARANG TATALON NA?! Hahaha! From surot to daga… #NAIA,” another user exclaimed.

“Travel tax pa more, pero sobrang chaka naman nung airport. Parang ‘di naman sa pagpapaganda ng facilities napupunta, mukhang sa bulsa lang nila,” wrote a different Filipino.

“Sa mahal ng travel tax, simpleng pest control na lang, ‘di pa magawa,” another Pinoy commented.

“In the running ulit tayo for top spot ng Best Airports. World-class!” a different user wrote with sarcasm.

This week, NAIA made headlines for bed bug complaints at the terminals 2 and 3 of the airport.

At least two travelers experienced skin problems while sitting inside the airport’s steel and rattan chairs.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the operator of NAIA, said that it has already pulled out the infected chairs and initiated disinfection schedules.

RELATED: #SurotSerye: NAIA asked to disinfect amid bed bug bites complaints

It was recently reported that business-class travelers named NAIA the fourth worst gateway in Asia and the Middle East.

The airport was also ranked the third “most stressful airport” in Asia and Oceania by a travel blog.