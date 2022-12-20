Pinoy Pokemon fans feel sentimental as Ash, Pikachu set to end journey

Filipino Pokemon fans were saddened after learning that Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are leaving the show after 25 years.

Following Ash’s victory in the “Pokemon World Coronation Series,” the show will focus on new characters, Liko and Roy in the upcoming series.

Ash’s journey will conclude in an 11-episode series that will begin airing on January 13 next year.

The news about the changes in the show made fans feel sentimental.

“I remember when his journey started, but sadly I saw it coming as heartbreaking as it is,” a fan said.

“It’s not pokemon anymore without Ash and Pika!” another fan said.

“Ash had been with me since childhood and it’s amazing to see him achieve his goals as a Pokémon master that I want to set out and achieve my own goals as well! While sad to see the home go…Let him be a reminder of all the things you can accomplish!” a fan commented.

“Thank you Ash Ketchum for the amazing memories!! I’ll always Choose You!!!” she added.

“Pagod na din si Ash need na nya magpahinga tnx for one of my childhood happiness,” a fan wrote.

Other fans also shared that they used to watch the show as a child and now they are parents.

“I was watching him since I could remember as a baby and now my baby is watching him too. Farewell Ash and Pika. See you again for some cameos or whatever,” a fan wrote.

“Since kindergarten to being a father of a family, always been a fan of these 2. Thank you for the memories, will always be a fan of Ash and Pikachu,” another said.

Ash and Pikachu first appeared as characters in a video game for Nintendo’s Game Boy in 1996.

A year after, a movie based on the game was released. Several movies and series were also released after this.

