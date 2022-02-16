Spotted: ‘Trese’ appears on American daily’s crossword puzzle

The name of fictional detective Alexandra Trese from the Filipino comic book series reportedly appeared on a crossword puzzle published by an American daily.

On Wednesday, “Trese” co-creator and writer Budjette Tan quote tweeted a Filipino-American who shared a puzzle hint referencing the protagonist of the series.

“This is cool from the USA Today crossword. 10 Down: Filipino komik series hero Alexandra,” Twitter user Francis Manuel Abbey wrote.

USA Today is an American daily middle-market newspaper known for its concise reports, colorized images, informational graphics and inclusion of popular culture stories.

Meanwhile, Tan saw Abbey’s tweet and expressed his surprise as well.

“Whoa! TRESE is in the USA Today crossword puzzle!” he exclaimed.

The puzzle hint for the answer, “Trese,” is the following: “Filipino komik series hero Alexandra”

Whoa! TRESE is in the USA Today crossword puzzle! https://t.co/l7LivhuuzG — Budjette Tan (@Budjette) February 15, 2022

“Thanks for sharing this,” Tan commented on Abbey’s post with a smiley emoticon.

“You’re welcome! (folding hands emoji) I was so excited to see this in the puzzle and to see Trese on Netfilx this past year,” he responded to the co-creator.

“Trese’s” reference in the newspaper also amused other fans.

“Nice! Pahirapan ang mga crossword lovers. Hahaha,” a Twitter user commented.

“Wow, such eagle eyes. I thought it’s just the number. So specific,” another online user wrote.

“Trese” is an award-winning comic book series by Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo.

It follows the story of supernatural investigator Alexandra Trese going head-to-head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

The series, which is still ongoing, has been adapted by Netflix under the same title, with Liza Soberano voicing the lead for the Filipino dub and Shay Mitchell lending her voice for the English dub.