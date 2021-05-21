Netflix drops action-packed ‘Trese’ trailer featuring Liza Soberano’s voice

The official trailer of the highly-anticipated animated adaptation of Filipino graphic novel “Trese” by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo is finally out.

Streaming service Netflix Philippines on Friday released the first trailer in Filipino featuring the voice of Liza Soberano, who portrays lead character Alexandra Trese.

The anime series is set to premiere on the streaming platform on June 11.

The more than two-minute-long trailer featured action-packed scenes where titular character, Alexandra, can be seen battling out Manila’s malevolent supernatural beings with her trusty companions, the “Kambal” (Twins).

On Thursday, Netflix also dropped a 12-second clip teaser of “Trese” under its “New on Netflix” feature. This video gives viewers previews of the series and movies that will be released in June.

Blogger Florencio Jusay Jr. also shared a slightly longer version of the teaser on Twitter, which was retweeted by actress Liza Soberano and Tan himself.

Liza is the voice actor of Alexandra in Filipino while Filipino-Canadian actress Shay Mitchell will voice the character in its English dub.

Before the release of the official trailer, Netflix teased the public with a social media post captioned “Tabi-tabi po.” This line—which translates to “excuse me”—often uttered to supernatural beings, is among the iconic lines of Alexandra in the series.

“Trese” tells the story of Alexandra going head-to-head with malevolent mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hiding amongst humans in Metro Manila.

Its animated adaptation is produced by Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore with Jay Oliva (“Wonder Woman,” “The Legend of Korra”) as executive producer.

