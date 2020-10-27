First glimpse at ‘Trese’ ahead of 2021 release

Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday gave a sneak-peek of the upcoming anime series “Trese” which is based on the Philippine graphic novel created by Filipino artists Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo with the same title.

During the Netflix Anime Festival 2020, it announced that the anime series will premiere on the streaming service in 2021.

Netflix subsequently posted photos of the first look at “Trese” on its social media accounts to tease the fans ahead of its release.

The series is set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding among humans.

Main character Alexandra Trese, a detective, finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

This anime series is produced by Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore with Jay Oliva (“Wonder Woman,” “The Legend of Korra”) as executive producer.



The adaptation of the graphic novel was first announced in November 2018. —Rosette Adel