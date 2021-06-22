‘Trese’ gets hilarious dub featuring ‘bekimon’, voices of Ruffa Mae, Kris Aquino

Some Filipino content creators dubbed some scenes of Netflix’s “Trese” following its successful premiere two weeks ago.

The occult anime, which was based on a Filipino comic series of the same title, was officially released in Filipino, English, Japanese and Spanish dub.

The voice actresses for the titular character “Alexandra Trese” are Liza Soberano for the main Filipino language, Shay Mitchell for the English translation and Ryoko Shiraishi for the Japanese one.

Some content creators, meanwhile, couldn’t help but create their own dubbed versions with a hilarious take.

Content creator Bern Josep Persia, popularly known as “Bekimon,” dubbed the trailer of “Trese” in “gay lingo,” and shared the edited video on social media on June 16.

Gay speak is also called “bekimon.”

Bekimon’s “Trese” version has since earned over 84,000 views with 4,300 reactions and 2,300 shares on Facebook.

A TikTok user named Thesalonika Nobleza Mabangue also did a dubbing take on a scene from the first episode of “Trese” with a twist.

She imitated the iconic voice inflection of Ruffa Mae Quintos.

“Eto na po, Ruffa Mae as Trese pero ba’t parang nanuno talaga,” Mabangue wrote in the caption.

Her video clip had since earned more than 800,000 views on the mobile video-sharing paltform. It had also circulated across Twitter and Facebook.

Another TikTok creator Red Malabunga, meanwhile, did his dubbing of the same scene while making a funny imitation of Kris Aquino.

“Nabaliw na naman. Not sure if Krissy or Mayor Joy,” Malabunga wrote in the post.

Local social media later expressed their amusement after listening to the creative dub. They also praised the creators who made them.

“Walang natapos na linya…Funny na but then seryoso pa rin ang mukha,” one user said in reference to Mabangue’s Trese dub.

“SUPPORT LOKAL! Kung kaya i-dub sa japanese, english at spanish syempre kaya din ng gay lingo..para nga naman may diversity at equality..pero bet ko itey,” another user commented.

Professional voice-over artist Inka Magnaye also shared a “Trese” dub video last June 15.

“I did a quick ‘Trese’ dub on Tiktok! I just posted it, it’s very raw so don’t expect much lol. I really think my voice sounds too mature for the character, which is why I said I liked Liza Soberano’s voice quality for the role,” Inka said.

She previously weighed in on Soberano’s first voice acting stint in the animated series where she initially praised the young actress.

READ: Was Liza Soberano ‘monotonous’ in ‘Trese’? Voice talent Inka Magnaye weighs in

Magnaye then provided suggestions on she could improve her voice acting skills.

“She has dynamics in her delivery. However, she DOES tend to deliver her lines in almost the exact same cadence, and people confuse that with monotony,” Inka said.