Fund drives raised to support voice artist director of ‘Trese’s’ Filipino dubbers

Fundraiser initiatives were launched on behalf of voice artist director Rudolf Baldonado, who directed the Filipino dubbers of Netflix’s “Trese,” to support his much-needed surgery.

Twitter user @fildub, who claims to be a Filipino anime dub enthusiast, brought to attention the director’s condition on Tuesday and shared a link to a fundraising campaign for his angioplasty.

“Alam niyo ba na ang translator-scriptwriter at dubbing director ng #TreseOnNetflix Filipino dub ang siya ring boses ni SpongeBob sa Tagalog dub? Kamakailan, inatake siya sa puso, at kailangan sumailalim sa angioplasty. May fundraiser para sa kanya,” the online user wrote.

The campaign, “Rally For Rudolf,” was initiated by VocAlliance Philippines, a non-profit organization composed of voice talents in the country.

The group said that Baldonado recently suffered a heart attack that was caused by acute transmural myocardial infarction.

A Facebook post about the campaign was shared by VocAlliance on May 15, 2021.

Baldonado was described as “one of the beacons” of the voice acting industry who is also a voice actor, director, translator, lyricist and voice-over coach.

VocAlliance said that he is also the founder and president of Synchresis, Inc., one of the most trusted localization groups in the Philippines.

Baldonado also voiced the Filipino version of “Spongebob” on television, among many other roles.

“He is much loved, highly-respected, and absolutely indispensable to the dubbing industry. He’s the man responsible for some of the best localization projects to have ever graced and will ever grace our screens. He has provided guidance, training, and numerous ‘roles-of-a-lifetime’ to so many talents over the 20+ years of his career,” the group said.

“Rudolf is presently in dire need of an angioplasty, a procedure to prevent his condition from exacerbating. We’re rallying to get everyone’s assistance in raising funds to pay for Rudolf’s operation, as well as other hospital expenses that may undoubtedly arise,” VocAlliance added.

Angioplasty is a medical procedure that opens up blocked blood vessels, particularly coronary arteries. It is done to help improve one’s blood flow to the heart.

An online fundraising concert was also launched by religious group Solemne Ministry for Baldonado’s treatment and medical needs.

It will stream on July 31 at 7 p.m. and will feature performances of Father William Garcia, the Lahing Kayumanggi Mananayaw ng Marikina SFCLKM Inc. and HANGAD.

Baldonado directed all of the voice talents behind the Filipino version of the “Trese” adaptation on Netflix, including actress Liza Soberano who voiced its titular character.

The actress previously shared that her one-on-one voice sessions with Baldonado greatly helped her prepare for her role which she was initially hesitant to take on.

“That was actually very helpful because he was the one who taught me all the different techniques and what to do and what not to do when you are doing the voice-over,” Liza said in an interview with CNN Philippines last week.

“I have a very high pitchy voice. So I was trained by Sir Rudolf, my voice coach, to modulate it and bring it lower,” she added in another interview with ABS-CBN.