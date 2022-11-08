‘Siz, dumating na credit card bill ko’: Macoy Dubs voices Catriona Gray, Anne Jakrajutatip meetup

Macoy Dubs is back at it again.

The social media personality dubbed the video of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray meeting the new owner of the Miss Universe Organization, transwoman business mogul Anne Jakrajutatip, on Monday.

The Filipina beauty queen was in attendance at the first-ever Miss Universe Extravaganza, an event that kicked off the 71st Miss Universe edition this year.

The event was held at the Siam Pavalai Royal Grand Theater in Bangkok, Thailand.

Anne bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million last month. She is the first woman owner of the global beauty pageant once co-owned by former US president Donald Trump.

The Miss Universe Extravaganza gathered five of its titleholders, including Catriona, Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova of Canada, Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes of Angola, Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico and reigning Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu of India, in one stage.

Miss Universe Spain 2018 Angela Ponce, the first transwoman contestant in the pageant, also graced the event.

A video of Catriona meeting Anne onstage was posted by ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe on Twitter.

It was also broadcast on JKN’s channels. JKN Global Group is a conglomerate headed by Anne.

“JKN Global CEO and owner of Miss Universe Organization Anne Jakrajutatip welcomes Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and the crowd goes wild,” MJ wrote on Twitter.

WATCH: JKN Global CEO and owner of Miss Universe Organization Anne Jakrajutatip welcomes Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and the crowd goes wild. pic.twitter.com/XlKtDOjLRs — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) November 7, 2022

The conversation between Catriona and Anne is inaudible in the video.

Macoy was among those who watched it and decided to do a dubbing for humorous purposes.

“Ayun naman pala. Emeee…” he wrote as a caption on social media.

Macoy’s version was a dialogue between friends, with one of them (Anne) asking the other (Catriona) to pay her back for letting her use her credit card for shopping.

“Bayaran mo na ha, para makaulit ka sa’kin,” a dub of Anne’s dialogue said.

The dub has earned 19,000 pure laughing reactions and 297,700 views on Facebook so far.

Macoy initially became famous for producing memes and dubbing scenes of iconic films like “Devil Wears Prada” and “Mean Girls” in “beki” speak.

He also popularized the phrase, “Ganda ka?”

The content creator is also responsible for giving life to “Auntie Julie,” a pearl-wearing progressive tita and girlboss CEO “Ma’am Lisa B.”