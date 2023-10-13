‘Brewing the Future’: Get to know the artist behind Uniqlo Coffee’s colorful mural

Uniqlo Philippines launched its first-ever coffee shop with a mural depicting Manila’s coffee community.

Called Uniqlo Coffee, the in-store coffee space opened to the public on Friday, October 13 as the clothing giant celebrates its 5th anniversary.

The store exudes the same minimalist interiors of the Uniqlo brand. What distinguishes it from the rest of the store is the colorful mural nearly occupying an entire wall.

It was made by a Filipino illustrator named Glendford Lumabao. In an Instagram post on October 12, Lumabao shared behind-the-scenes footage of how he and a team of artists accomplished this project.

In the caption, he explained the message and symbolisms behind the mural titled “Uniqlo Coffee: Brewing the Future.”

“The mural design depicts a community of creative people interacting with each other in one space. Within each scene, coffee cups steam adorned with patterns, symbolizing the way coffee’s aroma sparks creativity,” Lumabao said.

“It also portrays Manila as a dynamic hub, attracting people to come together, savor coffee, exchange ideas, and envision opportunities for the future,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glendford Lumbao (@glendlumbao)

Lumabao also thanked Uniqlo for the opportunity to be part of its 5th anniversary campaign.

“Grateful to be part of @uniqlophofficial 5th-anniversary celebration!! For this year’s campaign, we created an artwork that revolves around the idea of “brewing the future”,” he said.

Lumabao’s other popular works include a mural painting at the Apartment Ridge Underpass along Ayala Avenue, a digital mural “Oceans Tomorrow—A City of Coral” with National Geographic and a pedal bike rack illustration in the Netherlands.

In promoting this new venture, Uniqlo Philippines described the coffee shop as a “corner” for customers to “relax and enjoy.”

The company also said it partnered with local farmers to source high-quality beans from Mount Apo in Mindanao. It also has local partners for its pastries with “Filipino and Japanese flavors.”

READ: Uniqlo Coffee Philippines to open October 13 with Mt. Apo coffee

“With Uniqlo’s commitment to support local communities, UNIQLO Coffee partners with local farmers from Mount Apo to offer high-quality coffee beans for its brews. The pastry selection is made by local partners that perfectly accompanies the drink lineup, mixing together Filipino and Japanese flavors,” it said.

So far, the drinks on its menu are:

Americano

Café Latte

Spanish Latte

Hot Chocolate

The pastries being offered are:

Cookies

An Pan (Red Bean)

Pan De Sal

Smoked Salmon Panini

Uniqlo Coffee is located on the second floor of Uniqlo’s flagship store at Glorietta 5 in Makati City.

The Japanese chain has also lined up limited edition novelty items, shirt design collections and other gigs throughout its birthday celebration, which runs from October 13 to 26.

RELATED: Local artists shine at Uniqlo Philippines’ flagship store for 5th anniversary