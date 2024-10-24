Reuse, repair, recycle: Uniqlo offers embroidery services to promote circular fashion

International apparel retailer Uniqlo launched its new embroidery service as part of its commitment to promote sustainability and clothing circularity.

The launch was held on the first anniversary of Re.Uniqlo Studio at Glorietta 5, Makati City, on October 18.

The clothing apparel introduced services, such as repair and customizations. It also opened donations through the Re.Uniqlo Studio.

With its new embroidery service, the clothing brand seeks to provide customers more than 80 design options for customization, which could ensure the longevity of garments.

“The overall Re.Uniqlo Studio initiative underscores three pillars: reuse, repair, and recycle. These are steps that we are taking for us to make a positive impact,” Reichelle Vergara, the Uniqlo head of PR and Sustainability, said.

Customers can personalize the embroidery or choose from available designs to cover up holes in their clothes at the store.

The service charges vary, depending on the design.

Small to medium text designs with three to five letters cost P200, while six to 10 letters are priced at P250.

Large texts, which are up to three letters, also cost P250.

For embroidery icons, the rate is P250.

Only Uniqlo items like tops, bottoms, and bags are available for the embroidery service. Other eligible items could be checked at the flagship store.

During its first year, the Re.Uniqlo Studio in the country only offered onsite repair services.

Meanwhile, the clothing apparel collaborated with the sustainable fashion community, Basically Borrowed, for a fashion swap party at the launching event.

Founder Jessie Jiang said that the project creates an “infinite closet for everyone” through circular fashion.

“As it satisfies our constant desire for newness and instead of contributing to a wasteful cycle of accumulation and disposal, clothing swaps help reduce fashion waste by keeping clothes in circulation,” she said.

All pre-loved clothes brought by the invited participants would be donated.

“If there are calamities and those people who really don’t get to go to a mall or don’t even know what Uniqlo is, we reach out to them and give these clothes to them,” Vergara said.

Aside from the embroidery service, Uniqlo also brings new coffee and food offerings to its menu to serve its patrons the mix of Filipino and Japanese flavors in its Uniqlo Coffee.

Matcha Cheesecake Latte and Choco Berry Latte, either hot or iced, both cost P180, while Melon Pan and Coffee Pan costs P90 each.

Uniqlo, a Japanese clothing brand, has over 2,500 stores worldwide and 76 stores across the country.