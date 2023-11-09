‘Renaissance’ film? Vice Ganda? How Pinoys reacted to SM Cinema’s silver horse post

SM Cinema on Wednesday uploaded a cryptic post showing a silver horse, and emojis of a horse and a disco ball.

It sparked speculations from fans of Beyoncé who recognized it as a reference to the singer’s upcoming documentary of her “Renaissance World Tour.”

The post has since garnered 7,800 reactions, 1,000 comments and 3,500 comments so far.

In the comments section, several Filipinos speculated that SM Cinema will be bringing “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” to its theaters.

“Welcome to the Renaissance!” a Facebook user reacted.

“Renaissance,” a Facebook user said with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Renaissance, yes!” another Facebook user commented.

Other local Beyoncé fans also left popular “Renaissance” tour references online.

“Hoy! I’m excited to do the mute challenge,” a Facebook user said.

Some Filipinos on the X app, meanwhile, shared other interpretations about the silver horse.

“Vice Ganda, charot. Omg let’s go mga bading,” an X user joked.

“This is Reneigh aluminum foil edition, omg hahaha,” another X user also said in jest, referring to the name of a horse character in the “Animal Crossing” franchise.

SM Cinema has yet to issue an update about its post that caused intrigue on Facebook.

Beyoncé released the trailer of her “Renaissance” movie on Instagram and YouTube on October 2.

It documents the journey of the tour’s inception and production from the opening in Sweden to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, and involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans,” it reads.

The “Renaissance” concert series, meanwhile, racked up a staggering $580 million in ticket sales across North America and Europe.

It is also the namesake of Beyoncé’s latest album “Act I: Renaissance” or “Renaissance,” which she released in July 2022.

It won the “Best Dance/Electronic Music Album” at the Grammys 2023, thus making her the artist with the most Grammy wins in history.