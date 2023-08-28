‘I’m so shook’: Bretman Rock fanboys over Taylor Sheesh during Philippine visit 

Filipino fans were living when influencer Bretman Rock posted photos and videos of himself with Pinoy drag queen Taylor Sheesh during his visit to the Philippines.

In an Instagram Live on August 27, Bretman showed off Taylor Sheesh performing a lip sync number inside his hotel room. He later shared photos of himself with Taylor Sheesh via Instagram Stories.

Taylor Sheesh performed for the birthday celebration for Bretman’s cousin Kieffer.

READ: Pinoy Swifties recreate ‘Eras Tour’ in QC mall as petition for Taylor Swift

“Y’all I’m soo shook Taylor Sheesh is really in my hotel room,” Bretman wrote in one of his Instagram stories.



In another post, he wrote “Miss you already” while tagging the now-internationally renowned drag queen.







Bretman also posted a video of Taylor Sheesh’s performance on his Tiktok account, with the clip garnering over 1.8 million views as of this writing.

“Yall we were living,” he wrote.

Taylor Sheesh, in turn, also shushed over meeting Bretman, posting photos from their meeting on X (formerly Twitter). “I love you so much, @bretmanrock,” she wrote.

Fans were enamored by the two’s mutual admiration of each other.



“This crossover changed my life,” one fan quipped. “Yassss. Super love Bretman talaga. She’s always been supportive sa mga drag queens sa PH,” said another.

BIIIITTTCCCCHHHHH THE BADDESSSSTTTT BITCHHH IN DA GAMEEE!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCHHH @bretmanrock 💜💕🥹😭✨ pic.twitter.com/FzcJocSncH — Taylor Sheesh (@heymacyou) August 27, 2023



READ: ‘Heartbreaking’: Filo Swifties frown over ‘Eras Tour’ announcement without Philippines stop

Taylor Sheesh, whose real name is John Mac Lane Coronel, gained viral fame after her performance as a Taylor Swift drag performer at a fan-organized mall event attracted an audience of over 10,000 people.

Bretman is a Filipino-American beauty influencer and social media influencer. He recently launched his book, “You’re That Bitch & Other Cute Lessons About Being Unapologetically Yourself.” —Chuck Smith

RELATED: Bretman Rock to visit Manila for book signing events