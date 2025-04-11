‘Sana all’: Christophe Bariou’s messages to Nadine Lustre during ABS-CBN Ball spark kilig buzz

Social media users were giddy with “kilig” when actress Nadine Lustre posted messages she received from her boyfriend while walking at the ABS-CBN Ball 2025 last week.

The award-winning actress posted a carousel featuring the glamorous event on her Instagram account on Monday, April 7, including photos of her preparation.

The last photo was a screengrab of some of the messages she received from Christophe Bariou, a Filipino-French entrepreneur she has been dating for years.

Christophe was identified as “Babe” with a red heart emoji.

“Bon, I guess you are up,” he said on Telegram.

“See you, babee,” he added.

“OMG. You’re watching,” Nadine responded.

Christophe then replies with a barrage of messages.

“Walk slowly, please.”

“You look good.”

“Don’t be [too] serious, please smile also, haha”

“Half serious, half smiling!!!”

Nadine simply captioned her post with emojis of flowers.

Christophe’s messages during the event caught the attention of some online users, who expressed giddiness at the dynamic.

“What… last slide is so cute,” an Instagram user commented.

“Sana all na lang talaga sa last slide, hahaha,” another online user wrote.

“OMG, THE TEXT MESSAGE. May that kind of love KIDNAP me,” a different Instagram user commented with a loudly crying emoji.

“Those messages,”another wrote with a heart emoji.

Nadine is among the head turners of the ABS-CBN Ball held at Solaire Resort North in Quezon Cityon April 4.

She wore a cream gown designed by Rajo Laurel that mimicked ocean waves and “celestial drapery.”

The fashion designer said it was the first time he had created a piece specifically for the award-winning actress, whom he called a “bonafide star.”

Meanwhile, Nadine and Christophe met in Siargao in 2021. In August of that year, pictures of them circulated on social media.

The couple made their first public appearance in 2023 during the Vogue Philippines anniversary gala.