Young eagle rescued in Baguio barangay

A young eagle was rescued by a family in Barangay Loakan Proper in Baguio City on Friday, October 2, and turned over to authorities for assessment, care, and eventual rehabilitation.

Leticia Amoguis said her husband, Ed, found the bird at around 10 a.m. in the garden of a house their family was renting in Purok Bubon. The family recognized the bird as a protected endemic wildlife species and immediately sought assistance.

They first called Baguio 911 and, upon advice, contacted Baguio City Police Station 4 for assistance. Police personnel responded to the report and proceeded to the residence of William Guidangen, where they took custody of the displaced bird.

The eagle was subsequently turned over for proper assessment and appropriate care as authorities work toward its eventual rehabilitation. The rescue prevented the young bird from being left vulnerable or handled improperly.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong commended the Amoguis family, Baguio 911, and the BCPO for their prompt and careful response, particularly their efforts to ensure the safety of the wildlife.

Authorities reminded the public not to handle, keep, or attempt to care for wild animals on their own. Sightings of injured, stranded, or displaced wildlife should immediately be reported to the proper authorities so the animals can receive appropriate assistance.