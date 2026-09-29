Magalong says Baguio is no ‘horror capital’

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has pushed back against branding Baguio as a “horror capital,” saying the label does not reflect the city’s identity even as he backed festivals that promote creativity and tourism.

Speaking at a recent city council dialogue on the proposed Baguio Horror Festival this October, Magalong said festivals could give residents and visitors an avenue to showcase creativity and boost tourism. He cited his participation in a Halloween festival in 2019, describing it as an expression of creativity and enthusiasm.

“I was born here, I grew up here. Never will I allow, as mayor and as a simple citizen, our city to be called a horror capital,” Magalong said.

He urged organizers to be more sensitive when choosing festival themes, particularly those that could influence how Baguio is identified and perceived.

Magalong also called for dialogue with groups opposing the event, including religious organizations, saying differences should be addressed through mutual respect and open discussion. He expressed openness to a compromise that would allow the festival to proceed while addressing concerns from various sectors.

Following the dialogue, organizers agreed to drop the proposed horror or Halloween parade and instead hold a Baguio Fantasy Festival featuring characters and themes drawn from Philippine and world mythology, folklore and local and international films.

Main organizer Carl Paolo Corpuz said the “Baguio as a Horror Capital” branding that appeared on the festival website has also been removed. He explained that it was intended as a promotional and literary expression, rather than a proposal to officially declare Baguio a horror capital.

The proposed October festival has yet to receive final approval from the city council. The matter was referred to the appropriate committee, which will review the organizers’ working plan and guidelines before making its recommendation.

Meanwhile, the horror convention is being proposed as a private event for enthusiasts of horror as an artistic and literary genre.