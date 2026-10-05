Aklan diocese decries Boracay’s first casino

KALIBO, Aklan — The Diocese of Kalibo has opposed Boracay’s first casino, urging government officials to prioritize family welfare and the common good over gambling revenues.

In a pastoral statement, Bishop Cyril Villareal warned that gambling can lead to debt, strained relationships and the loss of money intended for basic household needs.

“We must therefore look beyond the economic benefits that a casino may bring,” Villareal said, appealing to Aklan provincial officials, the municipality of Malay and other authorities to protect residents’ welfare.

The statement follows the September opening of a hotel-casino in Station 0 in Barangay Yapak of Malay town on Boracay Island.

“Economic development is important, but development must always remain at the service of the human person,” the diocese said. “Profit cannot be the sole measure of progress.”

The Church warned that gambling can fuel family conflicts, damage relationships and lead to child neglect, particularly when gamblers become consumed by attempts to recover their losses.

“What happens when a family’s savings are lost to gambling?” Villareal asked. “What happens when money meant for food, education or medicine is gambled away?”

The statement cited the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which says games of chance are not inherently wrong but become morally unacceptable when they deprive people of what they need for themselves or others.

It also warned that “the passion for gambling risks becoming an enslavement,” underscoring the need to protect vulnerable people from promises of quick financial gain.

Villareal urged the faithful to uphold honest work, responsible stewardship and family solidarity. He also called for compassion and practical support for people struggling with gambling.

“Boracay does not need gambling and casinos to prosper,” he said, adding that the island’s natural beauty, culture and hospitality can sustain a vibrant and sustainable tourism industry.

The diocese said tourism should serve people, strengthen families and promote the common good rather than undermine the well-being of residents and visitors.

Church opposition to casinos on the island dates back decades. In 2003, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. proposed a casino complex, but the plan was shelved following public protests.

In 2021, when then-President Rodrigo Duterte allowed casino operations on Boracay, the diocese and Aklan officials asked him to reconsider, citing Aklanons’ opposition to gambling on the island.