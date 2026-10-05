St. Thérèse shrine in Pasay seeks minor basilica status

MANILA — The Shrine of St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus in Pasay City is seeking recognition as a minor basilica, a title granted by the Vatican to churches of particular historical and spiritual significance.

Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio of the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines announced the plan Thursday during the shrine’s feast day Mass, presided over by Manila Cardinal Jose Advincula.

The shrine, led by the rector Msgr. Gilbert Sones, is forming committees, consulting existing minor basilicas and conducting liturgical formation as it prepares its application.

Florencio said the process includes seeking the endorsement of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines before submitting a formal petition to the Vatican.

The shrine was declared a diocesan shrine of the Military Ordinariate in 2007 and has since become a major center of devotion to St. Thérèse, known as the Little Flower.

In his homily, Advincula urged Catholics to embrace St. Thérèse’s “little way” of humility, trust and love, saying holiness is not measured by worldly success.

“This is the paradox of Christian holiness: to become holy, one must not strive to become great but to become little,” Advincula said.

He said St. Thérèse showed that ordinary tasks can become acts of love, reminding Catholics that every Christian vocation ultimately calls people to love.

Advincula said the shrine’s possible elevation to a minor basilica would be fitting because St. Thérèse’s spirituality encourages Christians to seek holiness through ordinary acts performed with extraordinary love.