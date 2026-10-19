Manila cardinal: Prisoners are more than their worst mistakes

MANILA — Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila on Monday urged Catholics to uphold the dignity of people behind bars, saying their mistakes should not define their lives or rule out the possibility of change.

“The message of the Gospel is simple: You have made a mistake, but you are not a mistake,” Advincula said in his homily during the mass opening the 39th Prison Awareness Week at the CBCP chapel in Intramuros.

“We do not excuse wrongdoing, but neither do we allow wrongdoing to erase human dignity,” he said, stressing that the Church must uphold justice while recognizing the humanity of people deprived of liberty.

Advincula said correctional facilities should help people accept responsibility, rebuild relationships and prepare for life beyond prison.

He said correctional personnel, chaplains, counselors, social workers and volunteers play important roles in rehabilitation, while prayer, skills training and family ties can help people rebuild their lives.

“The story is not over. With God’s grace, there can still be a new chapter,” Advincula said.

The cardinal urged the Church to accompany prisoners and their families through rehabilitation and reintegration rather than simply visiting detention facilities.

“We do not simply visit. We join them on their journey,” he said.

Reflecting on the day’s Gospel, Advincula warned that greed, prejudice, resentment and indifference can also imprison people outside correctional facilities.

He urged Catholics to share their time, compassion and resources with people often forgotten by society, saying Prison Awareness Week should prompt reflection on how communities treat those behind bars.