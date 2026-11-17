MANILA — Manila’s Catholic archbishop is requiring explicit approval for Simbang Gabi Masses held in venues outside recognized churches and chapels, citing the need for proper oversight of celebrations.
Cardinal Jose Advincula issued the directive in a Nov. 12 circular outlining guidelines for the Filipino tradition of nine Christmas novena Masses, also known as Misa de Aguinaldo.
The requirement covers chapels, offices and other venues outside parish churches, shrines, chaplaincies and chapels recognized by parishes where Masses are regularly celebrated.
“Explicit permission must be obtained from the Archbishop of Manila” for celebrations in such locations, Advincula said.
The circular also allows evening Simbang Gabi Masses to begin as early as 6 p.m., while dawn celebrations may start at 5:30 a.m.
Weekday evening Masses may use the readings and prayers for the following day, except when Sunday is being anticipated. Sunday evening celebrations must retain the liturgy proper to Sunday.
White vestments and the Gloria are required for all Simbang Gabi Masses, including those celebrated on Sundays. The Creed is recited or sung only on Sundays.
Regular Sunday Masses on advent outside the Simbang Gabi celebrations retain violet vestments and omit the Gloria, according to the guidelines.
Advincula said the nine-day tradition honors Mary as the expectant mother of Jesus and is celebrated “for the perseverance of the nation in the faith.”
The guidelines followed recommendations from the archdiocese’s Presbyteral Council and Liturgical Commission.