MANILA — Manila’s Catholic archbishop is requiring explicit approval for Simbang Gabi Masses held in venues outside recognized churches and chapels, citing the need for proper oversight of celebrations.

Cardinal Jose Advincula issued the directive in a Nov. 12 circular outlining guidelines for the Filipino tradition of nine Christmas novena Masses, also known as Misa de Aguinaldo.

The requirement covers chapels, offices and other venues outside parish churches, shrines, chaplaincies and chapels recognized by parishes where Masses are regularly celebrated.

“Explicit permission must be obtained from the Archbishop of Manila” for celebrations in such locations, Advincula said.

The circular also allows evening Simbang Gabi Masses to begin as early as 6 p.m., while dawn celebrations may start at 5:30 a.m.