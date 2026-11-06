Cardinal orders prayers for rain as ‘Super El Niño’ threatens nation

MANILA — The Archdiocese of Manila has directed parishes to pray for rain during daily Masses starting Sunday amid forecasts of a very strong El Niño phenomenon.

In a circular released Thursday, Cardinal Jose Advincula ordered parishes and communities to recite a special prayer for rain after the post-Communion prayer until further notice.

The prayer, titled “Oratio Imperata Ad Petendam Pluviam” (Obligatory Prayer to Request for Rain), was issued in English and Tagalog.

The directive comes amid concerns that prolonged drought and water shortages could particularly affect poor and vulnerable communities.

Advincula called on Catholics to unite in prayer while strengthening their commitment to environmental protection and responsible water use.

“The natural world is not merely a resource to be consumed, but a precious gift entrusted by the Creator to our care and stewardship,” he said.

He stressed that water is essential to life and urged the faithful to conserve it and avoid wasteful consumption.

The cardinal said prayer should also inspire concrete action, including greater care for creation and solidarity with communities most vulnerable to drought.

The Philippine weather bureau announced Thursday that a very strong El Niño was present in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

The phenomenon, also informally called a “Super El Niño,” could peak by the end of 2026 and persist through the first half of 2027, according to the weather bureau.

In the Philippines, El Niño typically brings below-normal rainfall, increasing the risk of dry spells and drought.