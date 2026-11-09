Cebu archbishop appeals for early preparation for El Niño

CEBU City — Archbishop Alberto Uy of Cebu has appealed for effective measures and early preparations to protect communities from a potentially severe El Niño.

He said countries that invest in preparedness and resilience are better able to protect people, livelihoods and development gains.

“The preparation should happen now. We should not wait until it becomes extremely hot or there is a serious water shortage,” Uy told Radio Veritas.

He asked local governments and national agencies to consider strengthening contingency plans, especially for farmers and communities that depend on reliable water supplies.

The Philippine weather bureau has warned that a very strong El Niño could develop late this year and last through the first half of 2027.

The agency, PAGASA, said heat index readings could reach 43 degrees Celsius, which falls under its “danger” category.

Uy appealed to the Department of Agriculture to help guide farmers on suitable crops and provide timely aid to prevent losses during prolonged dry conditions.

“Farmers should not simply plant whatever crops they choose. They could lose their investments and their crops might not produce a harvest,” he said.

He also hoped for alternative livelihood programs for farmers who cannot cultivate their land because of insufficient water.

Uy suggested that households make water conservation a habit by installing storage tanks for emergencies and avoiding waste.

The archbishop said the climate threat could be a chance for deeper “ecological conversion,” which he said calls for lasting changes in how people live.

“Ecological conversion does not end with tree planting. It involves the conversion of the minds, hearts, and lifestyles of the people,” he said.

He invited communities to reflect on excessive consumption, single-use plastics and destructive practices such as illegal fishing, logging and quarrying.