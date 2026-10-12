Cebu archbishop urges Catholic media to amplify unheard voices

CEBU City — A Catholic archbishop has urged Church communicators to amplify unheard voices, counter hatred and defend human dignity rather than chase online popularity.

Archbishop Alberto Uy of Cebu said Catholic media workers must serve people on the margins through truthful, compassionate communication that brings them closer to Christ.

“Sometimes the best evangelization is simply communicating the truth with the heart of Jesus,” Uy said during Sunday’s closing Mass of the 2nd Cebu Metropolitan Catholic Mass Media Congress at SM Seaside Cebu.

Drawing from St. Paul, Uy challenged communicators to explain rather than inflame, highlight goodness and give voice to people rarely heard.

“When we tell the truth, they see His light. When we respect human dignity, they experience His compassion. When we refuse to spread hatred, they experience His peace,” he said.

Uy said communicators should use their talents, technology and even artificial intelligence to serve the Gospel, not pursue views, likes, shares or followers.

He said their work should promote truth, overcome division, protect the forgotten and offer hope to those who are discouraged.

The archbishop said the true measure of Catholic communication is not audience size but whether it helps people follow Jesus.

“That is the fruit that surely matters,” he said.

First held in 2024, the biennial congress brings Church media workers together to share experiences and explore ways to promote the Gospel through traditional and digital media.

Before the Mass, the archdiocese also honored media practitioners and organizations that promote human and Christian values through the 2nd Cebu Metropolitan Catholic Mass Media Awards.