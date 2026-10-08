Build ‘a different kind of network,’ Vatican media chief urges PH Catholic communicators

CEBU City — The Vatican’s communications chief urged Catholic media to build “a different kind of network” centered on truth, human relationships and communion.

Dr. Paolo Ruffini, the outgoing prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, said Catholic communicators should use digital technology without reducing people to profiles that can be mapped, measured and monetized.

“We need media and AI literacy and above all, we need to rediscover caring for others,” Ruffini said in a video message to the 2nd Cebu Metropolitan Catholic Mass Media Congress on Oct. 4.

Ruffini said human dignity and the common good must remain at the center of technological innovation, alongside empathy, reciprocity and gratitude.

He cited “kapwa,” a Filipino concept that sees people as connected rather than isolated, as an antidote to what he called “digital narcissism.”

“Social media and the digital economy did not invent vainglory,” he said. “They merely industrialize it.”

Ruffini urged communicators to question whether artificial intelligence serves knowledge and people or mainly maximizes profit, and to develop the skills to assess its social and cultural effects.

He called for transparency, accountability, quality and objectivity as AI changes how information is produced and distributed.

The Vatican official also warned against passive consumption of anonymous, machine-generated content and urged the media to protect authentic human voices and identities.

Ruffini also called on Catholic communication teams across countries and cities to collaborate and build networks that make visible the unity connecting people.

He urged them to move beyond polarized narratives and tell stories that promote inclusion, hope and deeper understanding.

“We must choose a different way of seeing, telling stories, remembering and building the future through the narratives we share,” he said.

He described the hallmark of Catholic communication as “more truth, more transparency, a greater capacity to share, deeper communion.”