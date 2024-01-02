Same area? Social media abuzz by NYE posts of Nadine Lustre, James Reid’s beaus

Same area?

Observations about the places where actors James Reid and Nadine Lustre spent their New Year’s Eve with their respective significant others earned buzz among social media users.

Filipino-French entrepreneur Christophe Bariou, the boyfriend of Nadine, on January 1 posted an Instagram Story of the actress watching the fireworks display with a wine in hand.

“Why is he screaming?” he wrote in a text within the video. It was accompanied by a laughing emoji.

The IG Story was reposted by a news outlet on the X (formerly Twitter) account, where it has amassed 5,600 likes, 514,800 views and several comments on the platform.

In the video, Nadine could be seen watching the fireworks with buildings outlined with strips of lights as her background.

On the same day, actress-model Issa Pressman, the girlfriend of James, posted an Instagram Reel celebrating New Year’s Eve with outlined buildings in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐀 🧿 (@pressmanissa)

Observant internet users noticed that both pairs appeared to be in the same area when they rang in 2024, based on their backgrounds.

“Magkapitbahay sila, mhie??? Kalurks,” an online user commented.

“Why are they all in Rockwell?” another Pinoy asked.

“Una ko na napansin mas mataas ‘yung floor ni Nadine. HAHAHA chz (choz),” wrote another user with a sneezing face emoji.

“Parehas silang Rockwell Peeps,” commented another Pinoy.

“Mga taga-Rockwell. Hahaha,” exclaimed another user.

Rockwell refers to Rockwell Center which includes office buildings, condominiums and a shopping mall, among others.

Its buildings are known for their lit silhouettes thanks to its trademark Duralights which trace the outline of the structures.

Reports said the idea was introduced by Rockwell Land Corp. chairman Nestor “Tong” Padilla, who was said to be a hands-on leader.