James Reid surprises fans with impromptu ‘Hurt Me Too’ performance in BGC mall

Singer and record producer James Reid surprised fans with his impromptu performance of his latest single “Hurt Me Too” at a grand piano at SM Aura Premier, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City last Saturday.

The artist was recorded by spectators playing the instrument and singing his first original ballad on July 13. These videos circulated online.

A little storytime of what happened yesterday. My sister went to SM Aura to meet someone and i stayed at home. So when i read the message of Reiders that James was in the mall, i immediately messaged and called my sister. Na-stress pa ako kasi hindi ko siya ma-contact 😮‍💨 Nagreply siya sabi niya medyo nakalayo na daw siya sa mall kaya bumalik pa siya at buti nalang naabutan niya pa si James sa may "piano"

“Hurt Me Too” is a departure from James’ previous releases.

His latest single is more soulful and stripped down, showcasing his vocals and his self-taught skill, which is playing the piano.

In an interview, James revealed that he wrote the song three years ago when he was in Los Angeles, United States.

“The artist and songwriter that I worked with, I told him that I had never made a heartbreak, like, sad song before, and that’s what he wanted to make,” he shared with The Philippine STAR before.

“He’s like, ‘You don’t have that yet. Let’s make one.’ So what we did, actually, was, we just talked for, like, three hours. Just three hours of us talking about past relationships and friendships that fell apart,” the singer added.

“And, you know, all this stuff, (we) just put it all out on the table, and it was kind of like, therapy, almost being able to talk about all these emotions. That’s how we initially made the song,” James shared.

The artist said that “Hurt Me Too” is “reflective” of his “new writing style” in songwriting.

The single sets the tone and template for his next music releases, which will form part of an EP (Extended Play) to be released under Sony Music Entertainment within the year.

“Hurt Me Too” is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.