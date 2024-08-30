SB19 soloist Josh Cullen turns emo in latest single

Filipino boyband SB19 member Josh Cullen entered his emo era in a new single release, reflecting vulnerability to his childhood past.

The singer and songwriter dropped “Silent Cries” on streaming platforms on Friday midnight, August 30, revealing some of his most confessional and somber lyrics.



As a P-pop soloist, Cullen traded his urban-leaning charisma for a Midwestern emo for the new generation. The pre-release single also introduced his album “Lost and Found,” due next month.

The song centered on Cullen’s decision to revisit places that were once integral to his childhood, allowing him to reflect on both the good and bad memories they hold.

With his lyrics coming straight from the heart, he said in his song, “Lost but don’t wanna bе found. I’ve been screaming without a sound. Wherе do I go? Where do I hide? Where do I run?”

Cullen also unveiled his longing for temporary refuge and put a front to conceal some of his painful past. “All I ever ask for is for God to save my hand. Oh, I’m not okay, wanna run away.”

The songwriter revealed his genuine emotions in the single, artfully capturing the bittersweet experience of revisiting the past. He reminisces on the memories that shaped him through a blend of fondness and longing, inviting listeners to join him in this nostalgic journey.

SB19 supporters, A’TIN, showered the soloist with overwhelming support, flooding his social media account with positive comments, likes and shares.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOSH CULLEN (@josh_cullen_s)

“Magaling ka na Josh pero ginalinangan mo pa. [I] love this so relatable medyo naiyak ako na sumasangayon umiiling. [H]anep sa ganda Josh. God bless you always,” a YouTube user commented.

“I’m amazed [at] how you can sing different genres and still make it [your] style. Grabe ka! Ano pa ba ang hindi mo kayang gawin? Congrats, ssob (boss)!” an Instagram user added.

Josh debuted as a solo artist in 2023 with the single “Wild Tonight.” His other songs include “Get Right,” “Sumaya,” and “Pakiusap Lang.”

His new single is now available on music streaming platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.