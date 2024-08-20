‘Transcends all generations’: SB19 earns praises after First Take versions of ‘GENTO’, ‘MAPA’ release

Filipino boy group, SB19, dubbed “Kings of P-Pop”, just released their First Take renditions of their popular hits “GENTO” and “MAPA” on streaming platforms last month.

The new versions featured SB19’s award-winning music on THE FIRST TAKE, a Japanese YouTube channel with over 10 million subscribers that invites both Japanese and international artists to perform a song in a single take, staying true to its name.

SB19, which falls under the Pinoy pop or P-pop genre of Filipino music, is the first among Southeast Asian and Filipino artists to be invited to the globally renowned platform.

“We’re eternally grateful to THE FIRST TAKE for giving us an opportunity to showcase our work on a platform known not just for its massive global following but for elevating the audio-visual experience of music fans with much-needed authenticity and rawness,” SB19 shared in their statement.

“The performances really challenged us to work within our limitations and deliver with the best of our abilities,” the group added.

The P-pop group broke into the global spotlight as the first Southeast Asian and Filipino act to be nominated for Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in 2021. They are also the first Filipino act to land on the International Billboard Social 50 and Next Big Sound charts.

“GENTO”, which was released a year ago, is a Caviteño term that means “ganito,” which translates as “like this” in English. The word, when pronounced, may also sound like “ginto” or “gold”.

The five-member group of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin were witnessed to have worked hard to reach their golden goal, aimed to deliver a powerful message of their growth as musicians.

On the other hand, their song MAPA translates to “map” in English and is a portmanteau of “mama” and “papa.” A song they dedicate to parents who have brought life direction and guidance to their children.

Several online users have expressed their enthusiastic support for the boy group, praising the artists’ talent and dedication on social media platforms and for representing Southeast Asian and Filipino artists on an international stage.

“I’m totally new to them, and I heard people call them Kpop wannabes. Sorry, but I don’t think you can compare them to K-pop singers. Their voices are on another level. I just watched Ken’s solo, and he sounds like 5 different persons in one song. This group is mind-blowing,” a YouTube user commented.

“Please have them back on The First Take!!” another online user said.

“Honestly, from all the boy groups’ performances I’ve seen, I can really say that when it comes to singing, SB19 is really the top 1. That’s why I really hope they’ll be recognized more internationally,” a YouTube user reacted.

“The song that transcends all generations,” another added.

As of writing, the First Take versions of “GENTO” and “MAPA” have amassed a total of 4.5 million views after a month of its release, becoming one of the most-viewed performances from an Asian pop group.

The songs can be streamed on all digital music platforms via Sony Music Entertainment.