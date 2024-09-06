James Reid’s fans surprised by his new Tagalog single

Singer and record producer James Reid got his fans surprised with new Tagalog single, a mellow yet sweet pop-leaning release.

Last August 30, the artist released “Sandal” across streaming platforms, after the recent social media popularity surge of his OPM hit “Randomantic.”

James, celebrated for his signature romantic hook, returns with another serenade that transforms a simple gesture of affirmation into a captivating musical masterpiece.

The new track also recreates the magical pull of his earlier records with a balance of accessibility and finesse.

Three months after the release of “Hurt Me Too,” James expressed a desire to reconnect with his Filipino roots, leading him to produce this new single entirely in Tagalog. The stripped-down OPM track also signifies a fresh direction for his upcoming EP.

“I just wanted to reconnect with my roots in music, blending my past music with my new sound and writing style,” James said. “It’s also been a long-time request from my fans. Most of the songs in my new extended play (EP) are written in Filipino.”

Meanwhile, his fans expressed support and happiness as the artist once again returned in producing music.

“Bagay talaga sa boses niya ang Tagalog. I miss you, James Reid,” a YouTube user commented.

“Hoyy nabibigla naman ako kay James may Tagalog song bigla,” another said.



“Palibhasa kasi [J]ames alam na alam mo kung pa’no ako kunin eh. Isang titig, isang ngiti, wala na umiikot na ulit ‘yung mundo ko sayo,” a Facebook user jokingly said.

James deemed the song special as it serves as a love letter to his girlfriend, Issa Pressman. In his song he said, “’Di ka bibitawan sa gitna ng gulo kapag ika’y tinalikuran, sa ‘kin ka tumakbo.”

The artist also emphasized that he will always lend a crying shoulder to his lover and they will be in it together. “Sandal ka lang sa ‘kin tuwing umiiyak at ‘di mo alam kung bakit…Hindi ko na kakayaning mawala sa ‘king tabi.”

“This song means a lot to me personally. I wrote it for my girlfriend when she was having a terrible day. I wanted her to know that no matter what you’re going through, you can always lean on me,” he said.

The recording superstar wrote the track together with Luke April of the Davao-based hip-hop and R&B group, Playertwo. Both James and Luke wanted to create a material that aims to easily comfort someone going through a tough time.

“The idea is that love is strength and vulnerability, and that I will be your sanctuary,” James said in a press statement.

“Sandal” is also produced by Tim Marquez, who has helmed tracks for eclectic Filipino acts such as Ena Mori and Zild, who previously worked with James on the piano ballad “Hurt Me Too.”

Building on the initial ideas brought by April, Marquez approached James’s new direction with a slow dance feel.

James’ “Sandal” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment and Careless.