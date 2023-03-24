Yassi Pressman says Nadine Lustre apologized to her amid revived cheating controversy

“Sorry to hear that. I hope you’re feeling better.”

Yassi Pressman shared that Nadine Lustre told her this in an apology amid the controversy that erupted involving her sister and her rumored boyfriend James Reid.

Issa and James last week made headlines after they posted photos and videos of themselves having fun at Harry Styles’ concert in the Philippimes.

Some Filipinos, however, also brought up a previous third-party issue. Yassi and Issa both denied the rumors alleging that the latter is James’ “other woman.” in 2020.

Issa is also one of the close friends of Nadine back when she was still dating James.

During the “Kurdapya” press conference, Yassi revealed that she had already opened up to Nadine about current controversy.

“Sabi ko, ‘Uy, girl, nagkaka-anxiety ako sa lahat ng mga tao.’ She said, ‘Sorry to hear that. I hope you’re feeling better,” she said.

“Kasi yun po ‘yung talagang totoong magkaibigan,” Yassi stressed.

In the same event, Yassi also reiterated that she and Nadine are “okay.”

“Wala pong problema. Kami po ni Nadine, okay po kami,” Yassi said.

“We’ve been friends ever since we were kids kaya naman, lahat po okay po. Tsaka ilang taon na rin po. Kaya ayon, sana everybody, let everyone be happy,” she continued.

Addressing the rumored romance between Issa and James, Yassi said that “everything” has been dealt with in private first before being publicized.

“Okay rin po ‘yung buong pamilya namin. At siyempre po, bago po nag-public ang lahat, lahat po naasikaso in private. So, lahat po walang problema,” she said.

Yassi, however, admitted that she was surprised after her sister informed her about her relationship with James.

“Nagulat lang din po ako siyempre. Sabay-sabay po tayo,” Yassi said laughing.

“Pero nung sinabi po sa akin ‘yon recently, hinayaan ko na lang din po na magdesisyon ‘yung mga tao because they’re old enough naman to make their own decisions na rin po,” she further stated.

Prior to these statements, Yassi tweeted about engaging in fake conspiracies on March 18 following the buzzworthy social media posts of Issa and James.

“Just don’t agree with people making fake conspiracies only to hurt other people. Let’s stop being only opinionated, [and] try harder to be educated with facts,” the 34-year-old Filipino-British model said.

Yassi is currently starring in a new comedy series called “Kurdapya” where she will play two characters—Kuring and Daphne.

“Kurdapya” airs every Saturday at 6 p.m. on TV5.